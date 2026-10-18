For nearly two decades, Gary Brecka predicted when people would die. Eventually, he pivoted to helping them think differently about how they live.

Before founding a health company in 2023, Brecka worked as a mortality researcher in the life insurance industry, where he honed his expertise in estimating life expectancy based on comprehensive data analysis.

Over time, he told The MAHA Report, that work left him with an ethical conflict. He could see patterns in people’s health records, but he was not permitted to contact patients or their physicians.

Out of frustration and “a commitment to help humanity,” he left the field and opened a wellness clinic in Naples, Florida, in 2018. His aim was to make health information easier to understand and help people take a more active role in their own wellness. Eventually, he left and started The Ultimate Human, which he calls “a health, biohacking, and longevity platform centered on biomarker analysis, personalized wellness protocols, and genetic testing.”

Brecka also established the Ultimate Longevity Center and said his company has sold around 350 franchises with plans to top 1,000 “to create community and connection around wellness.”

Brecka explained, “The entire globe has woken up to the fact that they can take charge and custodianship of their healthcare journey, and I decided that this information did not belong to me. I was blessed enough to have it flow through me, but it didn’t belong to me. It belonged to humanity.”

When a life insurance company or annuity company or reverse mortgage company is getting ready to take millions of dollars worth of risk on a person’s life, only one thing matters, Brecka said. That one thing, he said, is: “How many more months do you have left on Earth?”

“In my previous career, if we had five years of medical records on you, and five years of demographic data, we could tell the insurance company how long you had to live to the month,” he said. “And it is some of the most accurate science in the world.”

Brecka describes himself as a human biologist, biohacker, longevity expert, and podcaster.

Now 56, he grew up in Maryland and has degrees in biology, human biology, and neuroscience. He’s built a following on social media that has continued to grow since founding The Ultimate Human; he now has 2.9 million followers on Instagram and 1.2 million on YouTube.

His visibility surged after UFC president Dana White publicly credited him with helping him transform his health by targeting issues revealed in blood work, losing weight, and improving markers that Brecka linked to a shortened life expectancy.

Brecka left the world of insurance behind in 2017.

“I felt this great moral divide between myself as a person and the career path that I was on because I was spending the entirety of my time predicting death,” he said. “And during that career, I was not allowed to have any contact with the patient or any contact with the treating physician.”

Brecka noted that he is not a physician and is not licensed to practice medicine, but knew enough that he was able to spot life-threatening drug interactions in medical records, while being prohibited from picking up the phone to warn a person.

“I couldn’t even pick up the phone and warn the treating physician,” he said. “If I saw clinical nutrient deficiencies that I knew were leading to some of the symptoms that I saw you reporting over and over again in your medical history, I couldn’t pick up the phone and warn you.”

Brecka named a chronic deficiency in vitamin D3 as one example. This deficiency can result in conditions like joint pain, fatigue, osteopenia, and osteoporosis.

“I saw this over and over and over again in the record, and I wanted to pick up the phone and just tell the person, take 5000 IU’s of vitamin D3 with some vitamin K2, Brecka said. “You don’t really need these corticosteroids and these anti-inflammatories. You don’t have a mood disorder or an emotional illness. You have gut dysbiosis. You have a bacterial imbalance in your gut, and you’ve had it the majority of your life, and you keep getting diagnosed with mood and mental illnesses when really what you have are nutrient deficiencies.”

He told The MAHA Report that patients were frequently told that an illness was genetically inherited because it ran in their family. That’s not true, he contends.

“The reason why the vast majority of humanity is not living healthier, happier, longer, more fulfilling lives is because of modifiable risk factors, which are dietary and lifestyle changes,” said Brecka, who lives in Miami with his wife, Sage Workinger.

“I was called a charlatan when I started talking about this more than a decade ago. I was told that walking, exercise, sleep, diet, and toxins have nothing to do with high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic disease,” he said.

“At the same time, the same groups making that argument were running a healthcare system that was spending $5 trillion a year on healthcare and had delivered the sickest, fattest, most disease-ridden nation in the world,” Brecka added.

Brecka said he felt like he was sitting behind a thick glass wall, watching blind people walk into traffic. He wanted to “tear that wall down and tell them to stop.”

Actor Mark Wahlberg, musician Jelly Roll, podcaster Joe Rogan, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kenedy Jr. are among the high-profile figures who have consulted with Brecka, who praises the Make America Healthy Again movement.

Brecka sees the growing interest in wellness as part of a wider cultural shift. The Covid pandemic, he believes, heightened awareness of community and connection while motivating more people to take responsibility for their own health choices.

“We’ve outsourced our healthcare for so many decades, meaning we just outsourced our healthcare to our doctor,” he said. “If our doctor said we were fine, we assumed we were fine. We accepted that we just had to live with the consequences of aging, weight gain, water retention, brain fog, poor focus, poor concentration, and not sleeping well. Those are all just things that were normalized for such a long period of time.”

Brecka continued, “We realize now that those are anything but normal. We were put on this Earth to thrive, and people are tired of just being average. They want to be the best version of themselves, and we’re beginning to see at scale human beings take responsibility for their own wellness journey.”

Asked where people might begin exploring personalized wellness, Brecka said the best way to start is by getting data. He recommends everyone get a methylation test and a blood panel, calling them “valuable tools.”

Brecka’s advice is “test, don’t guess” before buying another supplement.

Methylation is “one of the body’s most important regulatory processes” that happens billions of times each day and drives almost every major system in a human’s body, he explained.

It supports the liver’s role in processing and clearing waste products; creates and regulates neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine; helps regulate homocysteine, a marker linked to normal cardiovascular function; and regulates gene expression, which helps cells function properly.

Brecka believes that genetic methylation tests and blood test results can help tailor supplements to a person’s body, which is more effective than guessing.

“If you want to see magic happen in human beings, give their body the raw material it needs to do its job. The vast majority of us are deficient in one or several vitamins, minerals, amino acids, or nutrients,” he said. “The biggest fallacy in all of modern medicine is that all human beings should be treated equally in the healthcare system. We are all individuals, and the future of healthcare is personalized medicine because what goes into your body and my body is not all treated the same,” he added.

Brecka urges people to explore the toxicity that enters their body over a long period of time, which can lead to chronic disease.

“The first thing we do when a fish gets sick is we clean the tank. We actually don’t even mess with the fish. When you clean the tank, the fish heals because environment matters,” he explained.

“If you have a chronic unexplained condition, brain fog for no reason, weight gain, water retention, if you’re exhausted all the time, and your joints hurt, this is not a consequence of aging. Investigate mold, mycotoxin, parasites, viruses, and heavy metals. If you get all of that out of your body, you’ve cleaned the tank so you can thrive,” he added.

Understanding how to manage and reduce inflammation can significantly improve health and longevity, Brecka said.

Inflammation is the body’s natural response to injury or infection.

“It’s an essential part of the healing process,” Brecka explained. “However, when inflammation becomes chronic, it can damage healthy cells, tissues, and organs, so chronic inflammation can contribute to a range of health problems, from heart disease and cancer to neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s or dementia.”

He continued, “Chronic inflammation is at the root of many of the most serious diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and even autoimmune disorders.”

Lifestyle changes that reduce inflammation include adopting an anti-inflammatory diet centered around whole foods.

An anti-inflammatory diet includes fruits, vegetables, nuts, fatty fish like salmon and sardines, and healthy fats like olive oil and avocados, Brecka said. It avoids processed foods, sugary beverages, refined carbs and trans fatty acids like margarine and manufactured fats.

Whole foods fuel longevity, he noted.

“You go to Sardinia and you see they have one of the highest carbohydrate consumptions in the world yet have long life spans over 100. They make their bread from scratch, and they make their pasta from scratch. These are all whole foods,” he said.

He added, “In the Mediterranean, they consume high amounts of fatty fish, and lots of oils and cheese. Singapore has one of the highest meat consumptions in the world and also one of the longest life expectancies in the world. The commonality is a whole food diet.”

Physical activity also helps reduce inflammation.

“Exercise decreases the levels of inflammatory markers in the body, so we should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week, like brisk walking or cycling,” Brecka said.

Another key to reducing inflammation – managing stress. “Stress management techniques like just being mindful, meditation, yoga – help lower stress levels and have been linked to reduced inflammatory responses.”

Coming from one of the world’s great biohackers and longevity experts, such simple prompts are a gift.