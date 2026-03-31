The MAHA Media Hub: Why We Must Stop Eating Ultra-Processed Foods
Join us Weds., April 1 @ 4pm ET!
Please join us Wednesday April 1, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring some of the nation’s leading experts on ultra-processed foods and the related chronic disease epidemic.
This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; food activist and author, Vani Hari; Senior Advisor in the Office of the HHS Secretary, Calley Means; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; human biologist, Gary Brecka; Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at Rutgers Medical School, Dr. Michael Nusbaum; family medicine doctor and bestselling author, Dr. Cate Shanahan; Secretary of Health for West Virginia, Dr. Arvin Singh; FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods, Kyle Diamantas; and comedian, podcast host & consciousness explorer, Russell Brand.
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To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.
All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.
We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm ET!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It's beyond disturbing the MAHA food movement seems to have erased the subject of Genetically Modified foods and instead of focus on GMO harms discussion is about "seed oil" or Ultra processed. The issue of toxic glyphosate also is removed from GMO which are primarily modified to tolerate up to 10 times the glyphosate strength of the driveway weed killer Over a decade ago there were Millions Against Monsanto marching globally now the basic vocabulary along with Monsanto brand have been erased.
Do better identify the harms of GMO novel proteins & patent protected, fee based seeds that have destroyed the historic system of farming & small farmers globally. Adding insult to injury the bulk of USDA subsidy dollars is paid to industrial farms for GMO crops.
https://web.archive.org/web/20220623213618/https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/adoption-of-genetically-engineered-crops-in-the-us/recent-trends-in-ge-adoption/
https://farm.ewg.org/progdetail.php?fips=00000&progcode=total&page=district®ionname=theUnitedStates
https://farm.ewg.org/progdetail.php?fips=00000&progcode=total&page=states®ionname=theUnitedStates