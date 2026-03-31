Please join us Wednesday April 1, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring some of the nation’s leading experts on ultra-processed foods and the related chronic disease epidemic.

This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; food activist and author, Vani Hari; Senior Advisor in the Office of the HHS Secretary, Calley Means; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; human biologist, Gary Brecka; Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at Rutgers Medical School, Dr. Michael Nusbaum; family medicine doctor and bestselling author, Dr. Cate Shanahan; Secretary of Health for West Virginia, Dr. Arvin Singh; FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods, Kyle Diamantas; and comedian, podcast host & consciousness explorer, Russell Brand.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm ET!