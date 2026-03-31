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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
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It's beyond disturbing the MAHA food movement seems to have erased the subject of Genetically Modified foods and instead of focus on GMO harms discussion is about "seed oil" or Ultra processed. The issue of toxic glyphosate also is removed from GMO which are primarily modified to tolerate up to 10 times the glyphosate strength of the driveway weed killer Over a decade ago there were Millions Against Monsanto marching globally now the basic vocabulary along with Monsanto brand have been erased.

Do better identify the harms of GMO novel proteins & patent protected, fee based seeds that have destroyed the historic system of farming & small farmers globally. Adding insult to injury the bulk of USDA subsidy dollars is paid to industrial farms for GMO crops.

https://web.archive.org/web/20220623213618/https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/adoption-of-genetically-engineered-crops-in-the-us/recent-trends-in-ge-adoption/

https://farm.ewg.org/progdetail.php?fips=00000&progcode=total&page=district&regionname=theUnitedStates

https://farm.ewg.org/progdetail.php?fips=00000&progcode=total&page=states&regionname=theUnitedStates

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