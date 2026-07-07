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Graphite
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I first saw Joel on The Highwire with Del Bigtree... he is doing an awesome job getting the information out there 👍

If you watch 'Clarkson's Farm' on amazon prime you can see a lot of what the UK farmers are up against... a great series and recommended 😎🇨🇦

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
32mEdited

As much as I believe homesteading is the way to go when the system furthers its ‘poison machine dependency matrix’, built on an increasingly fragile supply chain, I’m not so sure said system is so poorly invested in the dependency it favors as a control mechanism, that it will just sit there and watch strong, and independently healthy families take their lives and values back. The system would rather set fire to every last thing than watch some ‘not participate’. A successful control grid allows few options to exist outside of it, and will turn very foul when some are achieving it.

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