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Dingo Roberts's avatar
Dingo Roberts
1h

“If we are too precise we will be called out because we cannot back it with data.”

Precise + data = science.

"Did everybody need another shot, or only the elderly and those with underlying conditions?"

It wasn't just Fauci who kept harping on the elderly and those with underlying conditions. A lot of MAHA and medical freedom advocates were as well. Where's the data that supported ANY shots for these people? There are reasons why these people are excluded for trials.

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Claire Doody's avatar
Claire Doody
2h

We need more ever changing tariffs by impulse and vote buying

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