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Janet Zampieri's avatar
Janet Zampieri
7h

I don't believe Fauci thought he was embodying the Truth. I think his whole career was to gain profits for himself and his cronies in the pharmaceutical industry.

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
7h

I want on that Jury Fauci needs to pay the ultimate price for the millions that died because of his policies and actions. Fauci lied millions died.

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