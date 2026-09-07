Peter Navarro’s Why Fauci Must Rot in Prison brilliantly prosecutes Anthony Fauci with the man’s own words. Framed as a courtroom drama in which the reader sits as juror, the book is a sustained, highly personal, and relentlessly documented brief against Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Navarro, who served as a senior trade adviser and Defense Production Act (DPC) coordinator in the first Trump White House, brings the insider’s knowledge of a man who sat across the table from Fauci in the earliest, most consequential days of 2020. The result is a work of unusual intensity and narrative propulsion—part memoir, part investigative brief, part moral accounting.

The book’s central device is piercing in simplicity. Navarro pairs his own contemporaneous diary entries (published earlier in In Trump Time and I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To) with the private pandemic diary that Fauci kept on a government server and never intended for public view. The juxtaposition is devastating. Where Fauci’s public face was the calm, grandfatherly voice of science, the diary reveals a man keenly tracking his own exploding celebrity—“the most famous and talked about person in the country”—while the body count mounts. Navarro seizes on these passages not merely to score points, but to argue that the self adulation becomes a structural problem: once a scientist is cast as the embodiment of truth, disagreement ceases to be scientific and becomes heresy.

Unmasking the Mask Man

The opening statement lays out eleven “counts,” each embodied in a different face of Fauci: Playing God Tony (the funder of gain-of-function research via EcoHealth Alliance at the Wuhan Institute of Virology); Cover-Up Tony (the midwife of the “Proximal Origin” paper that closed the lab-leak debate); Lockdown Tony; Double-Mask Tony; Hydroxy Hysteria Tony; Forced Jab Tony, Bad Booster Tony; Myocarditis Tony; Miscarriage Tony; Triple Dip Tony; and Grantsman Tony.

Navarro is careful to distinguish moral indictment from criminal statute; the formal charging memorandum comes later. He insists on evidentiary discipline—“Fact is fact. Inference is inference. Suspicion is suspicion”—and largely delivers. The book is chock-full with emails, meeting notes, diary excerpts, and contemporaneous memoranda. These deserve to be front and center. They’re the building blocks of Navarro’s rock-solid case against Fauci.

Peter Navarro

The early chapters on the China travel ban are among the strongest. Navarro reconstructs the January 2020 Situation Room fight with cinematic clarity. Fauci and CDC Director Robert Redfield opposed the ban; Navarro, tasked by Trump to win the room, argued from game-theoretic risk analysis that even a very low probability of catastrophe justified aggressive containment. His subsequent four-page memo warning of half a million American deaths and trillions in economic damage is reproduced and contextualized.

When Fauci later claims in his diary that he has always supported the ban, Navarro simply places the earlier diary entry beside it. The effect is quiet and lethal. Similar forensic work appears on the mask staircase—from “no reason to be walking around with a mask” to the celebration of double-masking—and on the ventilator and PPE production battles in which Navarro, as DPA coordinator, claims to have been solving actual shortages while Fauci managed public messaging.

Navarro’s willingness to concede ground where the evidence requires it strengthens the case. He grants that the first-generation vaccines protected the elderly and vulnerable against severe disease. He declines to claim that the vaccines caused miscarriages, limiting the charge to the withholding of uncertainty from pregnant women. He notes that the royalty interest recorded in Fauci’s diary belonged to the institute, not necessarily to Fauci’s personal account. These concessions function as credibility markers; they signal that the author is not simply writing a revenge fantasy from a federal prison cell (Navarro served time for contempt of Congress) but is engaging in honest investigative fact finding.

The prose is direct and vivid. Navarro has a gift for the prosecutorial set-piece and for the telling detail—the Secret Service waving Fauci through the gate without checking ID, the Etsy merchandise count logged like a lab result, the private diary note in which Fauci celebrates overriding the CDC’s advisory committee on boosters.

Stephen Bannon

Stephen K. Bannon’s foreword sets a combative tone, but the book’s punch lies in Navarro’s voice: the economist who thinks in expected values, the White House fighter who refuses to forget, the man who believes that the difference between him and Fauci is measured in lives.

The book’s thesis is this: Fauci was not merely wrong on a series of high-stakes calls (travel restrictions, masking, early treatment, lockdowns, vaccine mandates, boosters), but that he systematically suppressed dissent, managed narrative, and insulated himself from accountability through institutional power and personal celebrity. The accumulation of contemporaneous evidence is substantial.

For Fauci supporters, who prefer the cosy narrative of a wise doctor guiding a frightened nation against a lethal plague, Navarro’s unapologetic prosecution of their hero will be a shock. But that’s precisely why it’s a must read.

Navarro offers a darker, more complicated narrative: that of a powerful bureaucrat who came to believe he embodied the truth, and the cost of that belief. The book is angry, yes. It is also meticulously sourced, narratively gripping, and written with the urgency of a man who believes history has not yet rendered its verdict.

For anyone willing to sit as a juror and examine the diaries side by side, Why Fauci Must Rot in Prison is essential and unsettling reading.

[Why Fauci Must Rot in Prison, from War Room Books/ Skyhorse, is available for pre-release on Amazon; it publishes on October 13, 2026.]