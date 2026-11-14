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Jason's avatar
Jason
3h

These actions are fine, but the fact that mRNA shots are still on the market, still being recommended for kids and still required is many institutions is a travesty.

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
3h

Hard to see any accomplishments with so many elephants in the room. Is it possible to eliminate the prep act?ban mRNA vaccines? ban dangerous pesticides?

They need to limit the number of data centers being built in residential areas. Why is China allowed to buy land in the US?

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