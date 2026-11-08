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Renee C.'s avatar
Renee C.
5hEdited

I figure there are dems and independents who read here and I would hope that we could ALL agree that these corruptions/PAC/lobbying strangleholds that use massive control of all of our political parties need to go! How many of our elected officials on both sides of the aisle are bought by big money instead of representing those of us who sent them to D.C.? Anyone who didn't have a clue that this was going on wasn't paying attention. That's why, considering all the power & money going against MAHA, I've continued to be proud of Bobby Jr. He could've just said "forget it" but he has continued to fight for us against all of that hell. It's time indeed to unleash the Kraken.

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Gary B Myers OD's avatar
Gary B Myers OD
5h

He hit the nail on the read regarding the corruption in the White House derailing Trumps agenda

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