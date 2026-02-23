The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nora's avatar
Nora
2h

I mean - this guy just calms me down-we are so lucky to have him running HHS 💪🫶🙏

Reply
Share
Beth C Coddiwompler's avatar
Beth C Coddiwompler
1h

It seems Substack is preventing this post from being cross-posted by other Substack writers, as experienced by Meryl Nass.

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/substack-does-it-again-prevents-cross

This is deeply disappointing and disturbing about Substack.

Share it widely, and complain to Substack.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture