By The MAHA Report

Since, like us, we know you’re hungry for real change, we thought you’d appreciate four delicious recipes to make your Thanksgiving dinner healthy again, courtesy of The MAHA Cookbook (Skyhorse, Nov 25, 2025), below (reviewed by The MAHA Report, here)

And for those of you able to support what we do at The MAHA Report, paid subscribers receive a free digital download of the book.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at The MAHA Report!