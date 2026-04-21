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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
2h

America's getting healthier!

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Bruce Hatton's avatar
Bruce Hatton
1h

I was at Chick-fil-A and there was a gentleman walking around look like a manager or owner and I asked him when they were going to start using healthy fats to fry their food and he responded oh I have no idea. And I proceeded to tell him that I thought that they would follow suit after Steak and Shake had done so

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