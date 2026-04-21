Inspired by the Make America Healthy Again movement, Steak ‘n Shake has named Michael Boes, one of the forces behind the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, to serve as the restaurant chain’s first Chief MAHA Officer.

Boes, 37, worked with the USDA on developing the new food pyramid as a senior advisor in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health.

Before joining HHS, Boes spent 15 years in healthcare technology focusing on commercial growth. His expertise in nutrition was cultivated by “a personal passion in reversing my own health issues,” he told The MAHA Report.

Steak ‘n Shake, which has nearly 400 locations across the U.S., has made multiple changes over the last year to meet Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mission to make food healthier. The franchise started by announcing last October that it would cook its fries in 100 percent beef tallow.

“Appointing a Chief MAHA Officer is a sign of our continued commitment to make Steak ‘n Shake the great differentiator in fast food,” said Sardar Biglari, Chairman and CEO of Biglari Holdings, which owns Steak ‘n Shake. “Michael is ideally suited for such a role, with his deep understanding of nutrition and his experience at the highest level of health policymaking,”

Boes praised Steak n Shake for its foresight on becoming a pro-MAHA company.

“I had my opportunity to impact the regulatory side, and now I have this opportunity to prove that not only is there a regulation component to this, but also MAHA can be the cornerstone of a brand,” Boes told The MAHA Report. “That is a powerful story that can impact people and shape the industry. It’s an exciting opportunity.”

“Fast food doesn’t have to mean processed, complicated, or artificial. It used to mean real, simple, and delicious — and it can again,” he added. “I’m grateful to join an organization so deeply committed to that mission, and I look forward to helping drive the next chapter of growth on that foundation.”

Boes said that in his previous role with HHS, he spoke to “many industry partners” and would ask them if there was a way they could work collaboratively with the agency and reform the food environment.

“The response that we got time and time again was, ‘Well, our customers aren’t demanding this.’ I didn’t believe that to be true, and Steak ‘n Shake challenged the narrative,” Boes said.

“Last year when they made the announcement about tallow fries, their same-store sales increased 10 percent year over year, which is unheard of in the food industry. Americans are showing they want this, and Steak n Shake is responding,” he added.

Over the last 50 years, many large food corporations have steadily replaced traditional ingredients with cheaper industrial substitutes — including highly processed oils, artificial additives, and preservatives.

These changes were rarely made to improve taste, Boes said. Instead, they often reflected pressure to reduce costs and maximize short-term profit margins.

“What Steak ‘n Shake is doing is a welcome change in the industry. The company is not doing this to send a political message. It truly believes that the customer demand is going in this direction and wants to be on the forefront of that,” Boes said.

He added, “They are answering what the American people have been demanding, which is reform and change in the private sector around the food that they eat.”

Steak ‘n Shake has restaurants in 23 states and 292 cities. It has also made changes like making its restaurants microwave-free. And it announced last November that it’s changing its milk and chocolate milk to A2 for easier digestion.

Its fries, onion rings, and chicken tenders are cooked in 100 percent beef tallow, with no additives or preservatives. The chain also offers cane sugar Coke to customers who prefer that over soft drinks containing high-fructose corn syrup.

Boes will lead a comprehensive review of the company’s ingredient sourcing, nutritional standards, and preparation practices. Steak ‘n Shake plans to share additional updates on ingredient improvements and nutritional initiatives later this year.

“I believe that Steak ‘n Shake will keep experiencing exponential growth and competitors will watch,” Boes said. “Eventually, when their growth isn’t matching the same trajectory, that could cause them to recognize they are missing something and need to make changes. I firmly believe that reform will happen in other organizations, and that will keep showing the impact of MAHA.”