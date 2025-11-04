The MAHA Report

Catherine Hawkins
2h

By fooling around with mother nature for convenience our health is being compromised!

Regenerative farmers need to be compensated to encourage farming practices that do not harm us!

All farmers should be given incentives to gradually change their practices.

Research also ,should be rewarded with grants to improve our soils without dangerous chemicals.

I am amazed at how many people are not aware of how ‘round up ‘is detrimental to our health.

At the local level communities should be educating through library programs to encourage people not to use ‘round up ‘on their property or on school playgrounds.

Change is not easy, nor is it quick to encompass in our lives healthy practices . To make American healthy again it’s a joint effort!

Jef Spalding
2h

Excellent report. As you mentioned, farmers cannot change their dependence on these chemicals overnight. And the only way to permanently close the door on the chemical agricultural era is to support and to financially incentivize farmers to move away from current synthetic chemicalized farming practices. That means removing tax subsidies for unsustainable chemical agriculture, and/or providing equal subsidies for healthy, regenerative agriculture. Sometimes solutions for serious problems are much easier by simply removing or revising govt legislation/regulations that actually created them to begin with

