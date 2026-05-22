During Wednesday’s MAHA Media Hub, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) informed attendees that Dr. Peter Marks, the former head of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), was well aware of safety problems with Covid vaccines and did nothing to warn the American people.

Instead, Marks falsely promoted the vaccines as safe and effective in a series of Just a Minute! YouTube videos.

Marks left CBER after Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took over HHS last February. Following his exit, he went on a legacy media tour blasting Kennedy over his handling of measles cases in Texas.

Here at The MAHA Report, in prior articles we called out Marks for his dangerous decisions around Covid vaccines. Today, no surprise, he works for pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. People who were injured by Covid vaccines, principally members of React 19, met with Marks repeatedly to report their injuries. Marks disregarded their testimony as detailed inThe Highwire.

Marks was directly informed about the devastating injuries people who took the recklessly approved jabs were suffering. Still, he rammed through the mRNA approval despite objections and concerns of two of CBER’s senior scientists who were assigned to evaluate Covid vaccines for licensure – Dr Marion Gruber and Dr. Philip Krause. The two were under pressure from Marks to quickly approve Covid vaccines so that they could be licensed for approval – and then mandated by states as quickly as possible.

In testimony before congressman James Comer (R-KY 1st District), chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Marks acknowledged that there were ‘safety signals’ indicating that the Covid vaccines caused myocarditis in young men. Marks later admitted that “safety signals were known and that they were placed on the label.”

Senator Johnson said senior FDA officials warned Marks that an algorithm designed to detect safety signals in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) was actually masking injuries – and that a new algorithm was revealing many more vaccine adverse events.

“It’s such a scandal because as of March 1st or certainly March 26th, the American public, the global public, deserved to know that there were risks,” Johnson argued during his appearance Wednesday on MAHA Action’s Media Hub. “These things weren’t completely safe. Or effective…. The adverse events were far more than rare and mild. They were often life taking, certainly physically, you know, long term, totally disabling types of adverse events. So anybody who took the jab, particularly if they took it reluctantly and . . . they relied on the lies of people like Peter Marks.”

Johnson also stated that there were “very serious adverse events, like sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, Bell’s palsy, different types of strokes.” He also reported that repeated “data runs” showed “more serious adverse events being signaled…And yet, Peter Marks and the FDA decided to stick with the old algorithm that they knew would hide safety signals and [he has] continued to lie to the American public ever since.”

Johnson called out former President Biden and former CDC Director Rachel Walensky for lying to the country and said the nation should be outraged. “Remember,” he said, “this was a pandemic of the unvaxxed. If you didn’t get that shot, if you didn’t have your child get that shot, your child could kill grandma.

Was there a coverup? Johnson called the government’s failure to inform the public about the real risks the Covid vaccine posed “a major scandal.” However, he noted that the scandal did not stop with the cover-up.

He’s appalled by the silence of the mainstream media. “ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, CNN, MS Now, is not covering this at all. Only fox news in fox business news is willing to interview me about this major scandal,” Johnson said.

But it gets worse. When his own scientists advised him of myocarditis in vaccine trial data, Marks fired them. When evidence of the danger to the public emerged, Marks suppressed it. When Marks was directly informed of the injuries caused by Covid vaccines by vaccine injured people, he ignored them.

Senator Johnson asked listeners on the Media Hub to publicize the Marks’ cover-up and the larger Covid vaccine scandal.

“I’m hoping people on this call will do everything they can to start publicizing [the fact] that the American people deserve to understand the truth about this major, major scandal,” Johnson said.

Johnson is right. The MAHA community needs to insist that Marks be held accountable. Spewing false information is a serious crime under 18 U.S. Code § 1038 – during a pandemic or ever.

It is high time the Department of Justice indicts Peter Marks – for knowing what he knew and failing to act.

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