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Danice Hertz's avatar
Danice Hertz
4h

I hope there will be justice for all of us who have been injured by the Covid vaccines. We pleaded with Peter Marks and he ignored us. He knew well what was happening to many. He needs to be held accountable for his crimes. Thank you Senator Ron Johnson for standing up for us.

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Creole Gumbo's avatar
Creole Gumbo
5hEdited

Information such as this deserves TV and radio ads comparable to those dancing nurses and all the other stupid things promoting those shots to the public. There should also be massive ads on those worthless masks pointing out not only that they do not prevent disease spread but that they CAUSE disease....apart from being unhygienic. They should be banned from restaurants as they are comparable to a used Kleenex filled with oral bacteria and nasal secretions....and people place them on the tables that they eat on.

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