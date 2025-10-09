The MAHA Report

Jon Fast
10h

And now you know why Kennedy wants/needs to clean house. This example of Marks on his knees for big pharma is just the tip of the iceberg. Look at Fauci and his minions that have made millions off the royalties from products that they have patented and leased to big pharma while working for the government. What a sweet gig if you can get it. And one wonders why the public has no faith left in the CDC or any alphabet agency, big pharma and our medical community who still toe the Covid line for vaccines and the like.

Lori Field
9h

The myocarditis and pericarditis are only 2 of the side effects mentioned. As an RN I ask my doctors what they are seeing. This is what I have been told and this is what I have observed. Cancers up 300% some called Turbo cancers that aren’t responding to cancer treatments where death occurs within 3 months from the diagnosis. Vascular problems vertigo sudden allergic reactions to foods eaten all once life resulting in sudden anaphylaxis requiring ER treatment. Muscle pains identified as PMR (polymyalgic rheumatica) Miscarriages birth defects attacks on newborn sex organs from spike proteins in mother’s milk. This was reported in Pfizer Papers. This is only a few side effects as all autoimmune problems like lupus MS etc have risen. AND A 40% increase in all cause death not related to covid illness as reported in NYT in 2/2022 from an American Insurance company. One of the most serious crimes though was the banning of treatments not approved by Fauci who incidentally committed the same crimes against humanity in the 1980-1990’s. They now use the medications he banned to bring AIDS into remission. The doctors curing covid lost hospital privileges and treated covid successfully through mail order with Ivermectin (the medical definition of a virus is an obligate parasite). Azithromyocin Budesonide (pulmicort-steriod ) and prophylactically 5 mg of Crestor a statin for 10 days to prevent cardiac calcifications in case the covid infection caused cardiac inflammation. All safe approved medications with proven results. Banning doctors to try to cure covid was a huge crime against humanity. A transgression against the Hippocratic oath and an obvious signal that the covid shot -not a vaccine as it did not provide acquired immunity - had another agenda not interested in protecting humanity. This is the issue and those involved in pushing and mandating the shot as the only treatment must be brought to justice for crimes against humanity. Keep in mind the smear campaign that the news and most of the talk show hosts engaged in on Ivermectin as a horse dewormer manipulating humanity to fear real treatments and feel stupid. This is when the real playbook of fascism began. 2020! And Big Pharma Bill Gates and Fauci WEF and WHO were the major players in this fascist playbook.

