By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

In news that should stun precisely no one, pharmaceutical industry giant Eli Lilly has hired Dr. Peter Marks, the former director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), a division of the Food and Drug Administration.

Marks protected Big Pharma during the Covid-era and now one company, with a net worth of $734 billion, is no-doubt handsomely rewarding him with the title, Senior Vice-President of molecule discovery.

You might recall that Marks resigned his government post in March after refusing to provide vaccine safety data to Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to The Hill, Marks prevented Kennedy’s staff from “directly accessing a vaccine database over concerns they would rewrite or erase the stored information.”

When asked why he refused to allow access to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), Marks reportedly told the Associated Press, “Why wouldn’t we? Because frankly we don’t trust [them]. They’d write over it or erase the whole database.”

This of course is preposterous because altering federal data is a felony and the current state of software forensics would easily identify when and who altered data.

Marks then criticized the Secretary by using the often-repeated legacy media trope that Kennedy pushed “misinformation and lies.” After his resignation, Marks was rewarded with a few days of fawning legacy media attention on outlets like CBS’s Face the Nation, where he was never asked why he refused to provide the vaccine safety data that Kennedy asked for.

Marks was only asked questions that allowed him to criticize Kennedy.

In light of recent decisions on how the Covid vaccines are utilized – based on their risks – one must now ask an important question: Did Marks refuse to turn over the vaccine safety data that Kennedy requested because that data would irrefutably reveal the damage caused by his reckless decisions related to Covid vaccines?

Marks’s tenure at CBER has left the nation with a legacy of vaccine injuries, which few in the previous administration or in the media, want to legitimize; meanwhile, thousands of Americans are living with the consequences.

Marks drew criticism from FDA staff scientists he assigned to evaluate Covid vaccines for licensure – Dr Marion Gruber and Dr. Philip Krause. The two were under pressure from Marks to approve Covid vaccines in development so that they could be licensed for approval as quickly as possible. In testimony before Congressman James Comer, in a hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Government Oversight and Reform, Marks denied that the urgency of the decision to license the Covid vaccines was driven by the desire to permit states and the U.S. military to mandate the vaccines.

Marks denied that mandating the vaccines drove his decision making but acknowledged that he was aware of concerns raised by Gruber and Krause about ‘signals’ in the data, from Pfizer, indicating that the vaccines caused myocarditis.

History has shown that Gruber and Krause were correct. It is now clearly understood that mRNA Covid vaccines caused a significant number of myocarditis cases among younger people who derived scant benefit from the vaccine.

Another question: Did Marks deny Secretary Kennedy access to vaccine safety data because it implicated him?

Marks and former FDA Commissioner, Janet Woodcock, relieved Gruber and Krause from the approval process. Marks then approved the Covid vaccines for licensure, disregarding the concerns of the two dismissed scientific regulators.

Citing increasing numbers of Covid deaths around the time of his decision, Marks approved licensing Covid vaccines, telling Congressman Comer, “This was a decision that I made on my own.”

With such testimony, Marks will go down in history as the man who paved the way for a vaccine that resulted in the deaths and severe injury of thousands of young Americans who, as we now know, did not need the Covid vaccines.

Back in the spring, Big Pharma-aligned legacy media never asked Marks about his catastrophic decision even though it was becoming clear that the mRNA products caused myocarditis. The only purpose of Marks’ brief media tour was to allow him to criticize Secretary Kennedy.

The legacy media also never asked Marks why he failed to do anything to warn the public about the adverse reactions to Covid vaccines even though Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) held a hearing of the Permanent Senate Investigations Committee on the Failure to Warn: How Federal Health Agencies Downplayed the Risk of Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Following Covid 19 Vaccination. [The Majority Staff Report is here.]

When reports of myocarditis surfaced early in 2021, the report notes that the FDA and Marks opposed the idea of issuing a HAN – a Health Alert Network message – to the medical community about the risk of myocarditis for young people. Marks even opposed advising the medical community of “clinical considerations” about the risk of myocarditis following covid vaccination.

The report notes that on May 27, 2021, “Even after FDA and CDC decided to ‘nix the HAN,’ FDA’s then-Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks, wrote to [Rachelle] Walensky (the former CDC Director), copying [former FDA Director, Janet] Woodcock, and appeared to raise concerns about the plan to post “clinical considerations” on myocarditis and pericarditis on the website.”

In his email, Marks stated: “I need to ask for your patience with me. We still have concerns here if myocarditis and pericarditis have not actually signaled. This is different from the half pager that we spoke about and is pretty close to the original HAN. Can you help me understand why we are doing this when pediatricians and others in the community already seem to be aware?” (emphasis added)

The report shows that Marks was aware that the medical community already knew of the myocarditis risks. Apparently, Mark did not feel the need to inform the public.

Marks continued his silence even after repeatedly meeting with Covid vaccine injury victims, from organizations like React19. Recordings of his meetings were included in a documentary, “The Real Peter Marks,” produced by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).

Marks listened to people detail the pain and suffering they experienced after taking the Covid vaccine and he did nothing.

Not surprisingly, the legacy media, which relies heavily on Big Pharma advertising, rolled Marks out in front of their cameras last April as though he was an heroic whistleblower.

But Peter Marks is a thousand miles from heroic.

And now, despite a record of recklessness, Eli Lilly has proudly rewarded him. Takeaways: