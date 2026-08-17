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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
11hEdited

Let's get some fresh fruit, vegetables and toilet paper to the sailors jumping off the Lincoln, and get them some shore-leave first, OK?

It's ok not to "make the Persian Gulf a US territory".

Testosterone goes up with vigorous daily outdoor exercise. It's ok to do that first, and to eat food without ingredients you can't read out loud.

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Merry Lee's avatar
Merry Lee
9h

I'm a thyroid patient. My doctor thought that my symptoms were due to low testosterone. He said they are very similar and listed them. However, I've noticed that once I got an optimal dose of liothyronine (T3) in my system, the muscle weakness and other symptoms receded.

The fluoride in our water and medications, the bromine and bromide in fire retardant and bread dough conditioners, the chlorine in our water and swimming pools all deplete iodine in our bodies. Thyroid hormones (T4, T3, T2, & T1) are all made from iodine molecules. Without iodine, we fail to function optimally.

"Medicine" has been taught to test a pituitary hormone to assess thyroid function. (No, it doesn't make sense to me either.) And prescribe a storage hormone, T4, to improve the situation. Sadly, this doesn't help many of us because we don't convert effectively. Consequently, our TSH looks great but our Free T3 is still low and we suffer.

Mercury is prevalent in our environment. Too many of us have or had mercury based amalgam fillings. Amalgam is a mixture; it's NOT chemically bonded so each element can separate independently from the others. Mercury does this. It has a low boiling point and is liquid at room temperature. It vaporizes in the warm environment of the mouth and either travels up through the soft pallet or hitches a ride on our breath, travels to the lungs, and flows through our bodies via our blood stream. Mercury has an affinity for organs and settles in the brain, thyroid, etc.

The properties of these elements are known. They are facts. That we use them inappropriately in the 21st century is insane!

HHS Kennedy just closed the GRAS loophole in food. It's time to close the BS loopholes in medicine. If the military wants healthy young recruits, get the toxins out of our lifestyles. Remove mercury from dentistry and medicine. Have morticians pull the mercury amalgam filled teeth from the dead and dispose of it property so that it's not vaporized in cremation and released into the atmosphere. Do we really need fire retardants sprayed on all of our home furnishings? They never performed as advertised. Fluorine is a toxin. Get it out of our water. It makes bones brittle and does nothing for teeth when injected systemically.

Industry is allowed to harm Americans for profit and that's disgusting.

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