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Chris Arp's avatar
Chris Arp
26m

There are so many natural interventions before looking to pharmaceuticals.

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Margretta Chase's avatar
Margretta Chase
21m

Other drugs prescribed for men deplete testosterone as a side effect. I knew someone who took painkillers for broken ribs and was prescribed testosterone. Availability was scarce and very expensive. Of course insurance didn’t cover it.

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