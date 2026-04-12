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stephen's avatar
stephen
42m

No thank you. Cancer is generally caused by parasites that ivermectin and menbenozole destroy. No need for a billion dollar health damaging chemo/radiological solution.

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Captain Jessica's avatar
Captain Jessica
1m

Huh, she didnt bother to try another method to heal cancer? Ivermectin Fenbendazole, Joe Tippens protocol, Dr Makis protocol all with very high success rates.

No thanks, I would not do surgery/drugs first.

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