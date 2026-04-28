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Wellness Pimp's avatar
Wellness Pimp
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On April 23, 2025, nurses administered flu, hepatitis A, and DTaP vaccines to 18-month-old twins. Within hours, they became lethargic and ill. By the next morning, their lips were blue, and they could barely move. Their mother, Anna, rushed them to the emergency room, telling the doctor about the three vaccines they’d received the day before. Capricorn shows the established power center, with its labyrinthine conventions and Plutonian struggles; in Aquarius all of this is up for review, though it is no less Plutonian. Power dynamics are questioned: any hierarchy or paradigmatic set of conventions will tend to favor one group or another. There are always insiders and outsiders, rules that work for one group may appear oppressive and stifling to another. Aquarius is an Air sign, it is social, so we have ritualized expositions and examinations of the workings of power here. On the 1st day of Aquarius season, and State of the Union addresses generally happen in this sign.

The hospital discharged them after the toddlers ate popsicles without vomiting. Their symptoms - diarrhea, vomiting, hyperprofundemia, rebound mustique continued. On May 1, 2025, the twins were found dead in a shared bed in their family’s trailer.

It was the spike glycoprotein - that spiky demon they never showed you in the glossy ads. This wasn’t just a harmless part of the virus; it’s the wrecking ball. It makes your red blood cells clump together like wet sand, choking off oxygen at the tiniest level in your body. You can’t heal what you’re forbidden to name. And that’s exactly why naming it, and using the targeted, suppressed treatments that actually work

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Craig Neal's avatar
Craig Neal
28m

Drop the republican agenda... They don't care about MAHA...

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