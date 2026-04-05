The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jake T's avatar
Jake T
10h

And the big question is: did she take a covid vaccine?

Reply
Share
4 replies
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
9h

Of course they won’t address that they have been spraying chemicals from the air for DECADES…the air we breathe…no need to be a smoker.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture