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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
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Thanks for your review of Revolution. I love books and have been a reader for over 84 years. I just finished reading E Pluribus Unum by Forrest McDonald, which covered the formation of the the Constitution. It covered how difficult it was to get the thirteen colonies to agree in order to produce our Constitution. All kinds of special interest groups existed at that time, too. I recently came across They signed for us by Merle Sinclair and Annabel Douglas McArthur.. This is a fine little book, which should be provided to every American student in history. It is about the patriots of the American Revolution who sacrificed their lives and their fortunes in order to free us from the tyranny of the English throne. Our educational system today is not teaching the right information...and books like these should be available in every school library.

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