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A Skeptic
1h

Thanks for your great work!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

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Polemarchus's avatar
Polemarchus
3h

Our revolution is worth celebrating, defending and restoring. By the way, there were two Chinese revolutions with very different outcomes; one founded upon the idea of a republic of, by and for the people.

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