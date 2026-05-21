The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
3h

These people, i.e., everyone associated with these phony and falsified studies, are guilty of, at the very least, crimes against humanity and should be punished accordingly.

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Samir Maksoud's avatar
Samir Maksoud
1h

Thank you President Donald Trump, RFK Jr., and The MAHA Report for exposing the truth about the danger of Vaccines and Autism, and bringing the responsible people to justice. MAGA 100%

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