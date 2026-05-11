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YvonneM's avatar
YvonneM
3h

This made my day! Finally, someone facing the consequences of their actions. I feel it’s only the beginning, the sea change is excellerating!

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Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
1h

Reinstate the ban on direct to consumer pharmaceutical advertising in the US. That will help restore media integrity regarding health matters.

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