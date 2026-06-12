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Brogan12's avatar
Brogan12
10h

Always interesting how these stories just resurface over and over and over thru the decades. The SUN is good the SUN is bad, MEAT is good, MEAT is bad etc. Most of it crafted by "special interests" in DC and their alliances with the BIGs(Food, Pharma and Ag). One has to stay aware of the corrupt narratives. As for the SUN...where is the earth and LIFE without IT! Just don't BURN

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Bonnie J. Toomey's avatar
Bonnie J. Toomey
10h

I never put sunscreen on my kids and I’m glad we spent lots of time outdoors. Fear coupled with unnecessary products and practices is harming our health and our children’s.

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