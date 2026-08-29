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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
4h

Dr. Berg's new book will sell well--and will deserve to!

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
4h

Dr. Eric Berg's Change Your Environment offers good advice. Hippocrates , the Father of Medicine, advocated change of venue, too. The wrong climate can make a person ill. Living in any kind of toxic situation...one has to get out of it. Good health is a top priority.

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