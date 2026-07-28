On Monday evening, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham’s show The Ingraham Angle, to comment on the upcoming Anthony Fauci hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was preemptively pardoned by former president Biden just hours before he left the White House on January 20, 2025. He now faces scrutiny over his leadership during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, July 29, Fauci will face off with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and other members of his Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, on which Paul serves as chairman.

“The mismanagement of this pandemic and these diaries and then the media malpractice that told us all we had to trust the experts, and that he was the expert that they [had] elevated?” Kennedy told Ingraham. “Anybody who did not give complete blind faith to these expert opinions, which we now know were lies, was marginalized, vilified, demonized, censored.”

Continued Kennedy, whose bestselling books The Wuhan Coverup and The Real Anthony Fauci are proving more prescient by the day:

“I pointed out that this almost certainly came from the Wuhan lab, and I lost – my Instagram was canceled, a million followers, for ‘misinformation.’ I never put any misinformation up. I put up all the things that we now know are true. And it was called misinformation and the press was part of this collaboration. It was corrupt and it did tremendous damage to the media in this country and to America’s faith in that very important democratic institution. It also did incalculable damage to public health.”

Over the weekend, Senator Paul released over 1,000 of Fauci’s diary entries including these, re-published in the New York Post:

“It is not hyoperbole [sic] to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable peson [sic] in the world . . . The entire secret service corps is coming over to me and chatting. They let me into the first gate without even checking [my] ID.”

“Big front page article abut [sic] me appeared in the Washington Post. Very flattering,” he wrote on May 21, 2020, noting global deaths of 9,800, with 272 deaths in the US.

“BIG DAY!… USA = 2888 [cases] with 58 deaths . . . I did all 5 Sunday Shows today (my 3rd Fauci 5) with This Week on ABC, Meet the Press on NBC, Face the Nation on CBS, FOX with Chris Wallace and CNN.”

And, as reported in The Hill, this:

“Press is going wild with me. Front page in Washintgton Post yesterday and Op Ed by Maureen Dowd in NY Times today about me and my relationship with the POTUS. Profile by Peter Nicholas on me in The Atlantic. I am trying in several articles and on TV to clarify that the POTUS is talking about hope for therapies although there are no good data, while I must stick to the science and so fundamentally we are approaching this from different, but not conflicting standpoints,” Fauci wrote on March 22, 2020.

Reflecting on Fauci’s diary entries, Kennedy told Ingraham, “I think the starkest impression that you get from reading these diaries is this massive dichotomy between what he was saying privately and what he was simultaneously saying publicly.”

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