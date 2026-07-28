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Maybe
1hEdited

"He now faces scrutiny over his leadership during the pandemic."

Because that hasn't been going on for 6 years. Expect another big drop soon, Randy gets handy with Fauci’s notes from medical school - second year microbiology, where he hatched this evil plot.

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Editor, THR's avatar
Editor, THR
1h

It's not a domestic issue. The funding and research and virus crossed international boundaries. He should be tried for peace crimes at The Hague.

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