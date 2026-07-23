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Kim Hover's avatar
Kim Hover
1hEdited

Finally , Accountability? I pray this man spends some time in jail for the pain and suffering he caused countless people. Not just during Covid but what he did with Aids testing also. He is evil. Has a God complex and little man syndrome.

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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
1hEdited

I don’t know what all this is going to accomplish. Anthony Fauci under oath answering questions for the third time to miraculously have amnesia. Then what? He should be arrested and put in handcuffs and charged with crimes against humanity and then have to defend himself in the court of law. There are full books and documentaries written, documenting his medical tyranny and fraud. Ron Paul wrote one of them ! What’s with all the questioning in front of Congress, for him to lie for the third time, as if suddenly he’s gonna tell the truth on the third attempt?

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