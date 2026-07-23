Senator Rand Paul

During the July 22 MAHA Media Hub, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), the chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, announced that Anthony Fauci will face questioning by his committee, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on July 29.

Once called ‘America’s Doctor,’ Fauci will be questioned about his role in funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV); on the origin of the Covid virus; and about his attempts to influence the U.S. intelligence community in determining Covid’s origins.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Sen. Paul invited the MAHA community and the public at large to visit his online Reading Room, which contains a trove of recently released Slack communications between government contracted scientists – Kristian G. Andersen, Andrew Rambaut, Robert F. Garry, and others – who authored the now infamous The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2 in Nature Medicine.

Robert F. Garry and Kristian G. Andersen

Also included in the documents posted by Sen. Paul is information on a remarkable incident when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) National Targeting Center intended to search and question Peter Daszak, then director of EcoHealth Alliance: In February of 2021, as Daszak attempted to re-enter the United States after completing a ‘fact finding mission’ to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO), the FBI directed CBP to not stop Daszak.

Even though Daszak was believed to have been transporting dangerous biological material from China, the FBI, under the Biden administration, allowed him to enter the U.S., unimpeded.

Peter Daszak

It is now considered likely that gain-of-function virology experiments – many of which were funded by the National Institutes of Health at Fauci’s direction – are responsible for the Covid pandemic.

Over one million Americans died due to Covid – as did millions more around the globe. The pandemic, and the ham-fisted response of public health authorities, caused incalculable economic damage and negatively impacted the education of an entire generation.

Many aspects of the public health community’s response to Covid are now viewed as unconstitutional.

The pandemic is one of the great tragedies of the new century. That it may have been caused by a group of individuals who engaged in dangerous experiments, that President Barack Obama placed a moratorium on in 2014, makes the tragedy all the more disturbing.

Below are Sen. Paul’s full remarks during the MAHA Media Hub, delivered on July 22.

Senator Rand Paul: Thanks, Tony. Thanks, everybody, for having me.

For years, Americans were told that the Covid lab leak theory was dismissed by the science itself. They say it was settled by this paper, the Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2, way back in March of 2020.

This paper was cited by everybody. Everybody said that this proved that it had to have come from nature. But, you know, my investigation has now shown that the people who peddled that certainty never even believed it themselves. This was extraordinary. Starting with the authors of that paper, newly released Slack messages show that Kristian Andersen, a scientist who got an $8 million grant from Anthony Fauci, was privately saying that the odds of a lab origin were at 30%. This is meanwhile, while he’s written this paper, Proximal Origin, saying there was no chance that it came from the lab. He’s privately discussing with others that he’s still like, Oh, you know I think it’s a 30% chance.

Eddie Holmes

Eddie Holmes is another author. He said I’m at 20, maybe 10 [%] … but there’s still a chance this came from the lab – but he’s publicly saying “no way.”

Kristian Andersen told colleagues that the ‘smoking gun’ – it left him not comfortable with his own conclusions that he was seeing this smoke, seeing this as a smoking gun.These scientists were publicly ruling out a lab leak, but behind closed doors they were manipulating the narrative, hoping to stop the evidence building against their public assertions.

The same authors were in direct contact with our intelligence community and NIH leadership, Anthony Fauci, throughout the pandemic.

Kristian Andersen

Kristian Andersen expected to have a handler from within the intel community. Eddie Holmes cited a source in China he called ‘My Spy.” After the DARPA DEFUSE proposal leaked, where they were going to create a virus very similar to what Covid was, this plan was to insert what they called a furin cleavage site into a bat coronavirus. The group discussed staying off email. “We need to curate our response, our correspondence.”

By curate, they mean destroy, delete, get rid of. They didn’t want to be discovered by Freedom of Information records. Eddie Holmes promised to chat with the intelligence folks. The authors even said they needed to get something back to Tony’s team at NIH.

Remember, this is about the time that David Morens, Tony’s assistant, was saying, ‘if you need to contact Tony, you can write it by hand or tell me verbally and I can take him messages at his house.’ It was all this secrecy, all this manipulation. What were they hiding? It wasn’t a coincidence.

I have released records now showing that Dr. Fauci’s ties to the national security apparatus.They go back to 2003. Bobby Kennedy reported this in his book as well. And Fauci wasn’t the only scientist with government relations. Records I’ve obtained now show that the CIA and the director of national intelligence reached out to Dr. Ralph Baric – you know, the scientist who’s doing these experiments in Wuhan with Dr. Shi [Zhengli], they reached out to him years before the pandemic, way back in 2015. They were discussing coronavirus evolution and natural human adaptation, gain of function, the experiments that made this more contagious.

Dr. Shi

In January of 2020, Baric briefed the Department of National Intelligence’s Classified Biological Sciences Expert Group. And he raised the possibility of a lab origin, weeks before that theory was then publicly ridiculed. So on the one hand, he’s privately briefing the intel people saying, “Yes, it looks like it could have come from the lab,” while he’s publicly part of a whole cover-up process of ridiculing this.

So, I’ve now asked Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz to determine whether Daszak or Baric were ever used or compensated as FBI confidential informants, a question that the public deserves to be answered.

Peter Daszak

The irony of this, think of it: there’s Peter Daszak himself, the head of EcoHealth Alliance, the guy with the bag money. He was bringing the money to China, paying for this research. Documents show that he was coming back across the border from China, and the Customs and Border Patrol flagged him as an extremely high person of interest before his return. They were determined to stop him. They were citing over 15 years of his collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and his role in funneling NIH money towards gain-of-function research in China. The Border Patrol built a formal action to search him. But three days before he landed, the FBI told them to stand down.

This was Biden’s FBI. This was [former FBI director] Christopher Wray. He said, stand down, don’t search him. He walked through JFK Airport untouched.

On July 29, next week at 8:30 [a.m.], Anthony Fauci will testify under oath before my committee under subpoena. The hearing matters, but it will only cover one piece of what’s laid out here. Americans don’t need to wait for a hearing to see it for themselves. You can read all of this and more at my new website, The Reading Room, at paul.senate.gov/readingroom. I won’t stop until the full truth is out there.

Shop our merch store to support the MAHA Report and the MAHA movement.

All proceeds go to supporting the cause.

MAHA Merch Store