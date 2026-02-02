The MAHA Report

Susan Foertsch
Regardless, as much as I like RFK jr, I will still be a lacto vegetarian, like I have for 56 years. And I raised 3 vegetarian kids who were highly competitive athletes and scholars.

Truk Leppur
Don’t need any animals in diet. No processed foods either. To each their own. But don’t subsidize processed foods and health care for preventable conditions.

