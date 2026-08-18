The leaders of the public health agencies knew by May of 2021 that the Covid vaccines were causing serious injuries – because even their friends were telling them that they’d been injured.

This is the revelation in one of the latest emails released over the weekend by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis), whose staff has been poring through emails and text messages between Anthony Fauci, former head of the NIAID, and the previous heads of the other sub-agencies under the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Janet Woodcock

The May 27, 2021 email comes from then acting commissioner of the FDA, Janet Woodcock. It’s addressed to Fauci and Francis Collins, the director of the NIH.

The subject of the email is: “Vaccine adverse events.”

“I have been contacted by a number of people who have experienced adverse events post COVID-19 vaccination (from all three of the current vaccines),” Woodcock writes in the opening sentence. “Many are healthcare professionals, some of whom I know.”

She goes on to say that the symptoms these people describe “do not fit together into a distinctive syndrome and most are not easily quantifiable or evaluated with standard laboratory testing.”

She writes of the frustration of the people who had contacted her, saying that even though many are health care professionals, they were not taken seriously by their own doctors.

“But the peoples’ main complaint is that no one takes them seriously,” writes Woodcock. “no one knows how to treat them, and there is no effort to study this.”

Strangely, she adds that VAERS, the main government-managed system for the reporting of vaccine side effects, would not be able to detect the kinds of issues that people have described to her.

“These problems are not the sort that a system like VAERS would be able to detect, or even a more sophisticated population-based active followup such as CDC has, or a medical record based system such as BEST,” she writes.

She concluded the email by stating what she thought should be done.

Dr. Diane Bianchi, Dr. Francis Collins, and Dr. Anthony Fauci

“I think it would be worthwhile to do a study and evaluate a cohort of individuals,” she tells Fauci and Collins. “But of course $$ need to be made available and you would need an investigator who is interested in ‘medical mysteries.’”

She ends the email, not with an appeal to her colleagues to act quickly to notify the public that Covid vaccines could cause serious health issues and for the need to save people from serious injury, but by alluding to the damage that might be done to her reputation and the reputations of Fauci and Collins.

“I doubt industry would support, for obvious reasons,” she wrote about doing a study. “But my experience is that if you let a problem fester, then it will come back to bite you later and you are not prepared.”

She did not want any of them to get “bitten” later on.

Fauci replied with one word: “Thanks.” He then sends a message to Collins saying they can not ignore what she was saying, and that they should bring in Rochelle, referring to Rochelle Walensky, then head of the CDC.

But, publicly, Fauci and Collins continued to assure the American public that the vaccines were safe and effective.

The email raises more questions – questions that may be pursued by Sen. Johnson, who said at a committee meeting earlier this month that he will continue pursuing the truth about Covid and the Covid vaccines.

One of those questions may be why the acting head of the FDA thought that side effects people were describing weren’t showing up in VAERS.

Dr. Matt Bain

Dr. Matt Bain, a neurologist in Indianapolis who testified before an Indiana legislative committee in early 2022 about all of the neurological injuries he was seeing in his practice, told The MAHA Report this week that by June of 2021, there were 139 cases of acute transverse myelitis in VAERS, more than the total number reported to VAERS over 32 years for all other vaccines combined.

Bain also says by that summer, VAERS was also showing that the Covid vaccine was causing many cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome. The flu vaccine is known to cause one case of Guillain-Barré for every million shots given.

“We were seeing 4-5 times that with the mRNA vaccines in particular,” Bain said.

He balked when read the text of Woodcock’s email, about VAERS not detecting symptoms that people were describing.

“That’s a false statement,” he said. “VAERS was designed to detect just those kinds of symptoms.”

Neurological problems were some of the earliest vaccine injuries identified, along with cardiac issues and blood clots. Healthcare professionals were some of the first to be vaccinated starting in December of 2020, when the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were rolled out. Many health care providers, says Bain, were diagnosed with small-fiber neuropathy and experienced loss of sensation and sometimes stabbing pains in their limbs.

“A lot of my nurses were not able to work, because they were not able to feel the pulse to start an IV,” he says.

These reports from healthcare providers, many of which were captured in VAERS, were an early indication that the Covid vaccines were causing serious harm.

But Woodcock, Fauci and Collins never alerted the public.

Woodcock is a physician who spent most of her career at the FDA and served as acting FDA commissioner from January 20, 2021 until February 17, 2022.

On July 10, 2021, she testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that in issuing Emergency Use Authorization for the three Covid-19 vaccines, they had “relied upon the Agency’s rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.”

In her testimony, she did refer to some risk of myocarditis and pericarditis from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but said the risk appeared to be “very low.” She also mentioned a risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but again downplayed it, saying: “The chance of this occurring following vaccination appears to be very low.”

As of June 26, 2026, there were 1,677,227 reports in VAERS related to side effects from the Covid vaccines. This includes 222,828 hospitalizations, 74,835 cases of permanent disability following Covid vaccination, 22,549 heart attacks, 5,222 miscarriages and 39,182 deaths.

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