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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
7h

They knew well before that, because I knew from leaks in late 2020.

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4 replies
Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
7h

He spent his time and efforts trying to Hide these inconvenient truths instead of doing the right thing. He belongs in Prison!

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