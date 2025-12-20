By Catherine Ebeling, RN, MSN, Contributor, The MAHA Report

Nearly nine out of ten Americans are metabolically unhealthy, meaning their bodies struggle to properly regulate blood sugar, fats and blood pressure. Persistently high blood sugar is destructive. It destroys blood vessels, disrupts hormonal signaling, accelerates inflammation, and forces the body into insulin resistance, igniting a chain reaction that destroys overall health and opens the door to chronic disease.

Our doctors’ response to such grave risks is often to prescribe a pill, such as metformin, insulin or a statin. All such medications come with unpleasant side effects and don’t address root causes. The MAHA movement, led by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is on a mission to change the paradigm and get us off meds.

Research shows that in many cases, targeted supplements, herbs, and spices can be as effective as some medications. These natural compounds can help address the underlying drivers of metabolic dysfunction: blood sugar, insulin resistance, and chronic inflammation.

Managing blood sugar—whether you are healthy, prediabetic, or diabetic – helps maintain energy, healthy weight, hormone balance, and reduces chronic disease risk.

When Americans reclaim their health through supplements, real food, movement, and daily lifestyle choices, we strengthen our resilience and reduce dependence on industries that keep us sick.

Evidence-Based Natural Supplements

Berberine is a well-known plant-derived compound that reduces glucose production in the liver, and improves the body’s ability to remove glucose from the bloodstream. Analyses of human clinical trials show significant reductions in fasting blood sugar, HbA1c, and markers of insulin resistance.

Alpha-lipoic acid converts glucose into usable energy, improves the body’s response to insulin, and reduces oxidative stress that contributes to type 2 diabetes. In a large meta-analysis published in Phytotherapy Research, ALA was found to lower fasting blood glucose and HbA1c.

Magnesium is necessary for hundreds of biochemical processes, including how the body uses insulin and moves glucose into cells for energy. Research shows it helps lower fasting glucose and improves insulin sensitivity. Magnesium even helps healthy people have better blood sugar control and overall metabolic function.

Omega-3 fatty acids do not directly lower blood sugar, but they do support metabolic health in other ways. These fats reduce systemic inflammation, enhance insulin sensitivity, and promote better long-term glucose control, as well as protecting against heart disease and stroke.

Powerful Herbs and Spices That Stabilize Blood Sugar

Certain herbs and spices contain medicinal-level concentrations of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds with measurable metabolic effects.

Cinnamon is one of the most well-studied natural compounds for blood sugar support. Cinnamon mimicks the action of insulin, boosting insulin sensitivity, slowing carbohydrate breakdown, and allowing cells to absorb glucose, preventing spikes after meals. Cinnamon also enhances insulin receptors, delays stomach emptying, and reduces inflammation—leading to lower blood sugar levels.

Fenugreek is an herb with a long history of medicinal use. Its seeds contain soluble fiber and compounds that slow carbohydrate absorption and improve the body’s response to insulin. Clinical studies show that fenugreek can lower fasting blood sugar and reduce post-meal glucose spikes, especially in people with insulin resistance, prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes.

Ginger has long been used for digestion and inflammation. New research supports its role in glucose regulation by lowering blood sugar and improving insulin sensitivity. Ginger also reduces inflammation by blocking inflammatory pathways. This leads to better glycemic control and reduced pain/swelling, especially in conditions like diabetes and arthritis.

Nigella sativa, or black seed oil, improves fasting glucose, insulin sensitivity, and inflammation in clinical research. Black seed oil stimulates insulin production, reduces insulin resistance, and exerts strong antioxidant activity. This makes black seed oil a promising natural support for conditions like prediabetes, diabetes, and hypertension.

Lifestyle Habits Improve Metabolic Health

Small, consistent habits can create big improvements in blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity. Daily movement, quality sleep, and stress reduction can lower glucose quickly and meaningfully, supporting healthier weight, stronger muscles, steadier energy, and a longer, healthier life.

Best types of exercise for blood sugar control:

Strength Training

Lifting weights burns glucose and increases insulin sensitivity by drawing sugar into muscles to replenish glycogen. Added muscle mass also raises resting metabolism, helping the body burn more glucose and calories even at rest.

High Intensity Intervals

Short bursts of high-intensity effort: sprints, stairs, hill repeats, and cycling intervals all consume large amounts of glucose and dramatically improve insulin sensitivity.

Exercising at Altitude

Exercise at higher elevations requires more oxygen, more effort, and burns more glucose. Even moderate exercise, like walking, offers benefits at higher altitudes.

Morning Fasted Exercise

Fasted morning exercise uses low glycogen levels to drive fat-burning and deplete remaining glucose.

Daily Walking

A walk after dinner, or first thing in the morning, lowers glucose and reduces insulin resistance. Walking whenever possible is an easy, effective habit to lower blood sugar.

Meditation

Chronic stress elevates cortisol and adrenaline, which increases glucose and worsens insulin resistance. Even ten minutes of quiet breathing or guided meditation can lower stress hormones and stabilize blood sugar.

Yoga

Yoga improves flexibility, reduces stress and cortisol, lowers blood pressure, and has been shown to lower blood sugar. It’s accessible and restorative.

Sleep

Too little sleep raises cortisol and glucose. And tired people often reach for sugary foods for quick energy, creating a cycle of blood sugar ups and downs. Good sleep improves mood, energy, and insulin sensitivity.

High blood sugar is one of the primary causes of the chronic diseases burdening American families, and this is a crisis Secretary Kennedy and MAHA are fighting to expose. We can turn this around—using real food, natural compounds, and healthy habits to restore metabolic balance and control over our health.

Note: Check with your healthcare provider prior to initiating supplements, engaging in new activities, or modifying medication regimens.