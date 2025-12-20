The MAHA Report

After his double bypass heart surgery a year ago caused by his diabetes which he didn’t know he had), he has been following the protocol set out in this article. He has reversed his diabetes has recovery from his heart surgery without any complications. We tossed out all 23 of the prescription drugs he had been sent home with. His cardiologist “fired” him as a patient.

My company, Visiting Angels in Northern Arizona, is a franchised home care organization dedicated to helping people remain safe, supported, and dignified in the place they call home. Our professionally trained caregivers enter homes every day to assist individuals who need help with daily living, companionship, and care. What I witness across Arizona and America is a very real crisis—one that unfolds quietly and repeatedly. Too often, well-intended prescription medications contribute to falls, especially among our seniors. A fall leads to an emergency call, a hospital stay, rehabilitation, and far too often, a path toward long-term decline or hospice care.

Seeing this cycle firsthand compels us to ask an important question: How do we change this trajectory for the next generation? The answer begins with awareness, prevention, compassionate care, and a healthcare system that prioritizes safety, human connection, and proactive support—before a crisis occurs. Together, we can do better. And together, we must. My new podcast: "Make 100 Healthy" is due out in 2026. Let's ALL work together. 1 by 1 we CAN make a difference. God Bless the USA.

