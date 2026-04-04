The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Dianne Creech's avatar
Dianne Creech
1d

I support RFK, JR, and his team for caring about Americans and creating a path to better our health.

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Bernita's avatar
Bernita
21h

Thank you! We the People support you! Keep up the great work. Looking forward to having drinking water that is clean and free of contaminants!

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