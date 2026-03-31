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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
32m

Bravo! Hospitals are a great place to start the ball rolling toward local food as good medicine. So proud of the work of HHS and MAHA!

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Ubetcha's avatar
Ubetcha
28m

None of this nutrition focus will matter if we are injecting 80 shots of poison into our children. Its an irrelevant distraction.

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