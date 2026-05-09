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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
3h

Speaking of ‘Overprescription’: Years and years ago I had to engage various doctors to clean from my records various meds they have accumulated there. I tried all kinds of tactics and they did not work. I was watching their faces and body language going from disappointed to refusing. It is obvious they are getting paid for everything they are able to force down the throat of a human. This of course opens a wide gate toward mismanagement of health issues by GPs and corruption to be exploited by the pharmacy chains. There is a tendency to prescribe a med that cause known side effects and correct the same by loading more meds on the patient. Attention should be paid and refused/unwanted medication should be cancelled from lists.

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Samir Maksoud's avatar
Samir Maksoud
2h

Thank you President Donald Trump, RFK Jr. and Dr. OZ, for this wonderful news. MAGA and MAHA 100%. May God bless you all.

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