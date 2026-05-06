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Laurie Rubenfeld's avatar
Laurie Rubenfeld
6h

What a terrible tragedy for all of these innocent children and adults. I had no idea how rampant this was. I’m 72 years old and have never been on any medication, seems quite unnatural. Obviously has its place but this is outrageous. This country has a medical system that is Pathetic, and here we are “celebrating” our 250th birthday of “freedom”

How tragic! RFK, Jr., is a Hero walking through a minefield!

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PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
5h

Knowing the extreme health risks associated with SSRI's, any physician/clinician prescribing said drugs must never do so for any extended period of time.

Warning labels on the prescription bottle must state: "Not for extended use. Harm may occur."

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