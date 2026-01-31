The HHS continues to fight for Americans with autism, tapping 21 researchers and scientists who have long studied the epidemic. And the government is again finding a way to lower drug prices.

Kennedy Appoints Autism Experts to Key Panel

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appointed 21 leaders in the field of autism research to the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC). Writing in The MAHA Report, author and autism expert Louis Conte commented, “Unlike previous incarnations of this committee, the new committee members acknowledge that autism is an epidemic that urgently needs to be investigated. They also understand the impact of autism on the lives of those affected and the people who love them.”

“President Trump directed us to bring autism research into the 21st century,” Kennedy said. “We are doing that by appointing the most qualified experts—leaders with decades of experience studying, researching, and treating autism. These public servants will pursue rigorous science and deliver the answers Americans deserve.”

Drug Prices to Dip

The HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) issued new guidance aimed at making medically necessary prescription drugs more affordable, while still safeguarding against fraud and abuse in federal health care programs.

The updated guidance clears the way for pharmaceutical manufacturers to sell certain drugs directly to cash-paying customers through the forthcoming TrumpRx platform. According to HHS, direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales will help to cut costs for consumers by allowing them to legally bypass insurers.

Where’s the Beef?

Peter Navarro, the Trump administration’s Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, announced imminent antitrust action against price fixing and gouging among companies that control the beef industry.

“President Trump is taking on the Big Beef cartel,” Navarro said. “ Four packers—Cargill, JBS, Tyson, and National Beef—control 80%+ of America’s beef supply. JBS and National Beef are effectively run from Brazil, where exports to China help set U.S. beef prices. That squeezes ranchers and hits consumers. President Trump has directed the DOJ to act.”

Another Vaccine Bites the Dust

The NIH announced that a single dose of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine provided protection comparable to the current standard of two doses.

“For both vaccines, one dose provided protection against persistent cervical HPV infections,” the NIH said in a statement, referring to the sexually transmitted infection. “This protection was statistically no worse than that provided by two doses. Persistent infections were defined as those that lasted for at least 6 months, or two consecutive follow-up visits. By comparing the rates of infection in the survey and the trial groups, the research team estimated how effective each vaccine-dose combination was. In all cases, the vaccines were at least 97% effective in preventing persistent HPV16 and 18 infections.”

Justice for Veterans

Under Secretary of the Navy, Hung Cao, signed an apology letter addressed to veterans dismissed because they refused to take the unlawfully mandated Covid jab. The letter begins, “Our warriors of conscience who were unjustly removed from service by the unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandate.” Cao said he’s working to welcome back the dismissed Navy vets.

A New Approach to Addiction

President Trump signed the White House Great American Recovery Initiative, to be co-chaired by Secretary Kennedy and Kathryn Burgum, the Senior Advisor for Addiction Recovery.

The initiative calls for a unified federal response by aligning programs across agencies, establishing clear objectives, and delivering regular, data-driven public updates on progress. It aims to raise awareness about addiction as a disease; promote access to effective treatment; and cultivate a supportive culture that champions recovery. It also will advise agencies on comprehensive programs that integrate prevention, early intervention, treatment, recovery support, and successful social reintegration.