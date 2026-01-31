The MAHA Report

Franklin O'Kanu
34m

For anyone who CHOOSES to vaccinate, you must know how to document and when. These are helpful if anything does happen: https://unorthodoxy.gumroad.com/l/vaccinereactions

Alex
40m

Thank you!! One dose of the dangerous HPV jab is certainly less bad than two. Gratefull for the children this will save. We still will never have it in our family.

