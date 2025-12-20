The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2h

The LymeX partnership leveraging AI for diagnostics is interesting, but the real breakthrough would be tests that can distinguish active infection from post-treatment symptoms. Right now that ambiguity drives most of the treatment controvery. I've worked with patients stuck in limbo bc their symptoms persist but standard tests come back negative. The $10 million investment seems modest given the scale of the problem, tho I get that private partnership model is probably ment to leverage more resources. Early detection tools are helpful, but if we're still unsure whether someone has chronic infection or post-infectious syndrome six months later, we're missing the bigger diagnostic gap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rottipapa's avatar
Rottipapa
25m

Why did I just read an article that stated the pharmaceutical companies are raising med prices on the major meds taken by the majority of Americans. BP, CHOLESTEROL, RESPIRATORY INHALERS etc.?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture