By Adam Garrie, Contributor, The MAHA Report

On Thursday morning, flanked by FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and other U.S. Public Health Service leaders, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced an historic break with ‘idealogical’ medical policies.

“Doctors assume a solemn obligation to protect children,” began Kennedy in making what was billed as an official declaration on the ‘Safety, Effectiveness, and Professional Standards of Care for Sex-Rejecting Procedures on Children and Adolescents.’ The HHS Secretary continued, “Yet doctors across the country provide needless and irreversible, sex-rejecting procedures that violate their sacred hippocratic oath, endangering the very lives they are sworn to safeguard.”

Kennedy said so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors constitutes “chemical and surgical mutilation.” The federal government, he said, will no longer fund transgender surgeries.

The declaration contains proposed regulatory changes that will govern treatments for minors whose behavior exhibits a rejection of the characteristics of their sex. It is based on clinical evidence presented to the public in the form of an HHS review published in May of 2025, and it follows through on a January 28 Executive Order signed by President Trump.

While the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Psychiatric Association (APA), and the Endocrine Society (ES) were invited to participate in the study, they declined to do so.

According to the declaration, sex-rejecting procedures are defined as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical operations that expose minors to “irreversible damage, including infertility, impaired sexual function, diminished bone density, altered brain development, and other irreversible physiological effects.”

The HHS team found that sex-rejecting procedures can result in impaired cognitive function, greater susceptibility to hormone-sensitive cancers, cardiac disease, and an increased susceptibility to a variety of infections.

In announcing the new proposed regulations, Secretary Kennedy said, “Medical professionals or entities providing sex-rejecting procedures to children are out of compliance with these standards of health care. This declaration is a clear directive to providers to follow the science, and the overwhelming body of evidence that these procedures hurt — not help — children.”

Commenting on both the psychological, and spiritual dimensions of the issue, Secretary Kennedy added, “There is divine worth in every person, and it shines most brightly in our children. That worth commands us to protect them, and as long as I serve as HHS secretary, this agency will do so.”

Dr. Oz added, “Children deserve our protection, not experimental interventions performed on them, that carry life-altering risks with no reliable evidence of benefit.” He added, “This proposal seeks to clarify that hospitals participating in our programs cannot conduct these unproven procedures on children. CMS will ensure that federal program standards reflect our responsibility to promote the health and safety of children.”

Oz credited President Trump for signing the EO in January. “This all came from the president’s executive order protecting children from chemical and surgical mutilation,” Oz stated. “Simple title. Descriptive. Accurate.”

In addition to examining data from the U.S., the HHS examined comparable studies from Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the UK.

As Sayer Ji summarized it in his Substack post, below are the six key actions HHS took on Thursday:

Formal Medical Declaration

Secretary Kennedy signed a declaration stating that sex-rejecting procedures for minors are neither safe nor effective and fail recognized standards of care.

Medicare & Medicaid Enforcement

CMS will bar nearly all U.S. hospitals from performing these procedures as a condition of participation.

Federal Funding Prohibition

Medicaid and CHIP funds will no longer be used to finance puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgeries for minors.

FDA Enforcement Actions

Warning letters issued to manufacturers illegally marketing breast binders to children, with seizures and injunctions possible.

Reversal of “Disability” Classification

HHS will undo Biden-era rules that classified gender dysphoria as a disability—rules Kennedy said served commercial interests, not vulnerable children.

Public Health Warning

The U.S. Public Health Service formally stated that evidence does not support safety or benefit claims for these interventions in children.

None of the recommendations impact adults who wish to have ‘transgender’ procedures.