By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report

Secretary Kennedy and President Trump had another week of major MAHA wins on issues ranging from medical freedom to protecting children’s health.

Be sure to check out MAHA Action’s weekly MAHA Minute video, featuring Caitlin Sinclair, every Friday on all of our social media channels – and here:

Here are the biggest wins of last week from the world of MAHA.

Informed Consent Replaces Vaccine Mandates

Last week, the CDC formally endorsed the latest vaccine recommendations from the independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Per an official CDC statement, COVID vaccines for all healthy adults and children are now subject to “individual-based decision-making.”

Commenting on the CDC’s decision, HHS Deputy Secretary and CDC acting Director Jim O’Neill said, “Informed consent is back. CDC’s 2022 blanket recommendation for perpetual COVID-19 boosters deterred health care providers from talking about the risks and benefits of vaccination for the individual patient or parent. That changes today.”

O’Neill added, “I commend the doctors and public health experts of ACIP for educating Americans about important vaccine safety signals. I also thank President Trump for his leadership in making sure we protect children from unintended side effects during routine immunization.”

Referring to President Trump’s position that the MMR vaccine should be broken up into three mono-valent vaccines, O’Neill further stated, “I call on vaccine manufacturers to develop safe monovalent vaccines to replace the combined MMR and ‘break up the MMR shot into three totally separate shots.”

MAHA Unites Americans Behind Animal Welfare

A piece from Politico heralded animal welfare as a major MAHA issue that is highly popular across political lines. Citing a 2024 poll from Morning Consult which found that 80% of Americans favor stronger measures to protect animals from cruelty, the article explored the popularity of animal welfare issues among MAHA supporters, Democrats, and independents.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has already cut many Fauci-era programs that have been described as extremely cruel to dogs, cats, primates, rodents, and other species. New technology, including AI, is replacing many animal experiments throughout the nation’s major public health agencies.

Texas Defends MAHA

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made a public statement that criticized the Medical Association (TMA) for defying official CDC vaccine guidance by continuing to recommend vaccines that are no longer recommended by the nation’s top public health agencies.

According to Paxton, “It’s outrageous that TMA is undermining ACIP’s new federal guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines that expand personal freedom and mitigate the medical tyranny of the Biden Administration. TMA has chosen to try to ignore the overwhelming evidence and science-backed recommendations from ACIP that ensure Texas children are not subjected to a one-size-fits-all COVID-19 vaccine mandate. This decision should be reversed immediately, and I encourage every Texas physician to speak out against this brazen, flawed shift by TMA.”

Secretary Kennedy publicly thanked Paxton for supporting “gold standard science.”

President Commemorates Children’s Health Day

President Trump issued a formal proclamation for Children’s Health Day on October 6. According to the proclamation, “My Administration’s Make America Healthy Again Commission is leading the effort to find out what is going on and provide solutions. Starting with reducing chemical exposure and the flood of ultra-processed foods that pollute children’s plates and returning to real, whole foods that nourish instead of weaken. Physical activity is being restored in schools, once again making exercise an invigorating part of every child’s day and the Presidential Fitness Test has been reestablished.”

The proclamation also stated, ““Through this commission, we are also assessing the dangers of widespread prescriptions of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and weight loss drugs. For too long, the status quo has promoted medication as the first answer to every challenge, leaving young Americans dependent and often worse off. My Administration is committed to finding a better way—encouraging lasting solutions like exercise, nutrition, and community that builds strong minds and bodies.”

Florida Supports Clean Skies

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier declared that state authorities launched robust enforcement of SB 56, a new law banning weather modification and geoengineering activities. Enforcement actions commenced last week, at multiple airports throughout the state.

AstraZeneca Lowers Drug Prices for Americans

President Trump and Secretary Kennedy announced that AstraZeneca will begin selling drugs directly to the American consumer at discounted prices via the forthcoming TrumpRX website. The deal follows Trump’s similar agreement with Pfizer last month.

Under the terms of the agreement, most AstraZeneca drugs purchased by Medicaid will now be sold at highly discounted prices according to the standards of most favored nations (MFN) pricing. This means millions of Americans will pay some of the lowest rates for prescription drugs of anyone in the developed world.

AstraZeneca also pledged to onshore new manufacturing, research, and development facilities.