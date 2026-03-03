The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

PonyBoy
8h

Listen not to the naysayers, rather, use common sense and plan for a cleaner, healthier future.

Running On Butter
7h

This is a straw man.

The people I know who are frustrated by the glyphosate drama are not calling for a ban—for one day glyphosate to be legal, and the next for it to be illegal.

What we're advocating for is for the EPA to represent the science and to inform the public about the dangers. We want a warning label. This strategy, taken from the cigarette playbook, will raise awareness of the issue and change consumer behavior, thereby increasing demand and incentivizing conventional farmers to transition to regenerative, organic practices.

3 replies
22 more comments...

