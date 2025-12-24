The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Captain Jessica's avatar
Captain Jessica
3h

Ive lost 1/2 of my organic groupie friends, their hatred for Trump/Kennedy

has ruined their brains/soul. They dont care about toxins in va$$ines, the Govt making foods

healthier, stopping dangerous wind turbines, cleaning up the public hell-th fraud etc...

I cannot understand them.

Strange.

Evil has taken hold of them, thats the only thing that makes sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rachel Roberts's avatar
Rachel Roberts
2h

As an independent voter who often voted Democrat, I am personally thrilled to see this bipartisan crossover. You would think my liberal friends would also be elated to have a lifelong Democrat like RFKJr (someone they hailed as a hero for several decades) overseeing and pushing for these changes. Unfortunately, their amygdalas cannot allow them to see past blue or red. It's uncanny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture