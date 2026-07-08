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Letsrock's avatar
Letsrock
6h

This would be awesome! It's about time!

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Sandra Sanders's avatar
Sandra Sanders
5h

Chiropractors have gotten pretty corrupt over the years. There needs to be better regulations, I myself am suffering from the neglect actions of a Chiropractor in Twin Falls Idaho.

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