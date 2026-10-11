The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Brenon Duff's avatar
Brenon Duff
10h

We've gotten so far away from nature that many people don't know what real food is. It does not come from a box or jar with a long list of ingredients. Real food is surprisingly simple. Plant foods are grown without chemicals in soil. Animal foods are raised in pastures, again without chemicals or genetically modified feed. In both cases, they are not grown as huge monocultures, but as biodiverse ecosystems that do not degrade the Earth but regenerate it. We complicate things to our own detriment. Just my opinion, but it has made the difference in my own life and helped me survive many health challenges.

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eileen's avatar
eileen
10h

A very good start to cleaning up our food. We can also figure out who in Congress is on board with MAHA and who is not. I am glad to see that both bills have bipartisan sponsors.

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