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Gina Neuman's avatar
Gina Neuman
8h

Look into studies on circadian rhythm and mental health. Our lighting (and lighting regulations) and glazing (and glazing regulations - I'm talking window and door glass) are a huge problem and are making us all sick and sad. Please make this a MAHA issue!

Here are a few to start:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S004896972500823X

https://www.nature.com/articles/s44220-023-00135-8

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Ted Kuntz's avatar
Ted Kuntz
7h

Kennedy is shifting the culture of medical care. He is insisting on informed consent which includes benefits and risks. He is also making patients take more responsibility for their health and not rely on a pill for every ill. Finally we are seeing health care that is about health and not simply pimping for the pharmaceutical industry.

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