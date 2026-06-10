Please join us TODAY, June 10, 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub.

This week you’ll hear from a wide spectrum of MAHA voices — from top scientists and thinkers to creative minds.

Our program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz; Director of National Health Communications for the Office of the Surgeon General, Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos; former CDC director and author, Dr. Robert Redfield; physician, inventor, scientist, and author, Dr. Robert Malone; human biologist, Gary Brecka; actor and author, Cheryl Hines; comedian, podcast host, and author, Russell Brand; author and physician, Dr. Joel Friedman; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; CEO of Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland; chiropractor and Secretary of the International Chiropractors Association, Dr. Jason Jaeger; and chiropractor and President of The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress, Dr. Sherry McAllister.

To attend, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you today at 4pm Eastern.