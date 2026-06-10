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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
2h

Need to highlight Ralph Baric and how a judge ruled in favor of university of North Carolina to conceal Baric’s data on his Covid research. Baric, UNC and NIH need to be held accountable for causing the pandemic yet it’s swept under the rug. It’s mind numbing.

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
2h

A stellar lineup to expose the fraud of the Quaxcines assuming that is

on the menu... If they slow walk at this late date, the opportunity lost.

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