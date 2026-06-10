Join Us for the Weekly Media Hub: The MAHA Revolution - In Praise of Radical Change
Happening TODAY, Weds., June 10 @ 4pm ET
Please join us TODAY, June 10, 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub.
This week you’ll hear from a wide spectrum of MAHA voices — from top scientists and thinkers to creative minds.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Our program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz; Director of National Health Communications for the Office of the Surgeon General, Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos; former CDC director and author, Dr. Robert Redfield; physician, inventor, scientist, and author, Dr. Robert Malone; human biologist, Gary Brecka; actor and author, Cheryl Hines; comedian, podcast host, and author, Russell Brand; author and physician, Dr. Joel Friedman; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; CEO of Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland; chiropractor and Secretary of the International Chiropractors Association, Dr. Jason Jaeger; and chiropractor and President of The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress, Dr. Sherry McAllister.
To attend, simply click the free registration link here.
All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.
We hope to see you today at 4pm Eastern.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Need to highlight Ralph Baric and how a judge ruled in favor of university of North Carolina to conceal Baric’s data on his Covid research. Baric, UNC and NIH need to be held accountable for causing the pandemic yet it’s swept under the rug. It’s mind numbing.
A stellar lineup to expose the fraud of the Quaxcines assuming that is
on the menu... If they slow walk at this late date, the opportunity lost.