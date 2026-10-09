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James Roach MD's avatar
James Roach MD
5m

I tremendously laud this powerful commentary. RFK Jr and Tony Lyons are doing incredible work. A parallel area that I am working on is the medical industrial complex and the cancer industry. With my 50 years of clinical medical experience, there needs to be dramatic change in how cancer is prevented, screened, diagnosed, and treated. I will be addressing this in the update to my book Vital Strategies in Cancer. Whenever MAHA is ready, I can assist in leading in this area. In the meantime, all the best to this GREAT movement!

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Eli's avatar
Eli
15m

Excellent summary, so glad Tony had a chance to speak like this, thank you for covering it.

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