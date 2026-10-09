In an appearance on C-Span on Tuesday, MAHA Action president Tony Lyons railed against the corruption of the American healthcare system, noting it spends 2-3 times more money than any other industrialized nation, and has far worse health outcomes, leaving Americans suffering from record high chronic disease.

Lyons blamed the Fourth Estate – the American media – for protecting corrupt food corporations and vaccine manufacturers, and hiding from Americans the sweeping reforms now happening in Washington and across the country.

No newspapers are writing about it, he pointed out. Instead, they write that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and MAHA activists are “dangerous.”

“You have to wonder, ‘What are they a danger to?’” Lyons said during his interview with John McArdle, host of C-Span’s morning show, Washington Journal. “And I would argue that they’re a danger to a system that has failed the American public, and they’re a danger to a group of experts that have kind of failed their way to the top.”

The call-in show began with McArdle asking Lyons a series of questions; it pivoted to an open phone line for callers from across the country.

One caller, a man from Michigan, lauded Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for exposing vaccine injuries from which so many Americans have suffered, and also revealing the uptick of cancers following Covid vaccination.

The caller dug into C-Span, saying not one of the channel’s hosts had ever invited Sen. Johnson on the channel to talk about Covid vaccine injuries. McArdle cut him off, saying that C-Span had aired the recent Senate hearings that Johnson had chaired, including the one where Anthony Fauci appeared, and that C-Span would be happy to have the Senator on anytime.

Lyons agreed with the caller.

Vaccines are not nearly as safe as the American media would have people believe, he said.

“They should just recognize that that is pharmaceutical company marketing,” said Lyons. “That is not a fact. These are just products, and these products can harm people just like any other product. And we have to get away from protecting large corporations instead of the American public.”

During his 45-minute appearance on Washington Journal, Lyons repeatedly spoke of the enormity of the health crisis facing our country. He said 60-70 percent of Americans have at least one chronic disease, like asthma or diabetes, and half of all children have one as well.

“We’ve been sold a bill of goods,” he said. “We have been cheated. We’ve been lied to – and everybody should be angry. And they shouldn’t care if it’s a Democrat or Republican trying to protect them. They should want that protection. Because what’s happened in this country is really just so awful, so awful to our children. And everybody should be outraged by that and they should be grateful for the sweeping reforms that have been coming, that don’t get publicized, but they’re there.”

As examples of those reforms, he referred to the improvements in school lunch programs and the closing of the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) loophole that has allowed the huge food companies to self-certify that new chemicals they add to their food are safe for human consumption.

Another caller, a woman from Michigan who called in on the independent line, asked why Kennedy was only talking about vaccines and hasn’t been doing anything to get chemicals out of our food, as he talked about doing before he became the HHS secretary.

“Here’s the thing,” Lyons responded. “That’s just not true. But I can tell you why you think it’s true.”

Lyons went on to talk about the media’s “playbook” for attacking and trying to discredit Secretary Kennedy, which includes ignoring everything he’s doing on food and general health and only talking about vaccines.

There are so many things Kennedy has succeeded in doing, said Lyons.

“So many people now are reading labels in ways that they never did before, are not trusting the fake science that has led us to these terrible health outcomes,” Lyons said. “But it is true that if you read about Secretary Kennedy in almost any newspaper and if you listen to CNN or other shows, you will see that the only that they want to do is talk about vaccines because they think that’s something that people have been convinced are the ultimate product, that they’re always safe, and that Bobby Kennedy is against them – and they want to fool you into believing that this isn’t part of a much bigger program to improve public health nationally.”

American children, said Lyons, are the sickest among the 30 industrialized nations.

“Bobby Kennedy says that a healthy person has a thousand dreams, and that a sick person has only one dream. And somebody suffering from a serious chronic disease, their only dream is to get healthy,” Lyons said.

McArdle asked Lyons if Kennedy has any role at MAHA Action. Lyons answered that he doesn’t.

“He’s inside the government and we are outside,” he said, “and we’re trying to just sort of watch closely what they’re doing and amplify the things that they’re doing that are not covered in any other places because there’s been such media control.”

Later in the program, McArdle asked Lyons how he knew Kennedy, and how they first met.

“I met him in the context of being his book publisher,” Lyons responded. “So I published something like a dozen of his books. And I just found him to be an incredibly honest and sincere human being, and to have this kind of moral courage that I’ve never seen before. And it’s the ability to keep focused on what he’s trying to do, on the problems he’s trying to solve and the people who he’s trying to help, in the face of these attacks that have just been constant over something like 20 years.”

In addition to co-founding and leading MAHA Action, Tony Lyons is the president and publisher of Skyhorse Publishing, a book publishing company based in Manhattan.

Skyhorse published Kennedy’s 2021 bestseller, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. The book was a word-of-mouth sensation, revealing the shocking conflicts of interests in America’s public health agencies and becoming one of the most influential public policy books in a generation.

It was a No. 1 USA Today bestseller; No. 1 on Publisher’s Weekly bestseller list; and No. 7 on The New York Times bestsellers list, remaining on the list for 20 weeks, though the newspaper refused to review it.