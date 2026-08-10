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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
11h

I sent the MAHA Food video with RFK, Jr. showing the promotion of natural food on to my mailing list. The right unprocessed pesticide-free food is so important in order to be healthy. It was good seeing in this video the emphasis on healthy soil. Pesticides kill the organisms in the soil, which provide nutrients to the crops. Consumers are paying for no-nutrient food. Big Ag needs to "go organic" and "grow organic" for everyone. It would help change the status of America, which used to be #1 in World Health... and is now in 47th place.

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Texas Evan's avatar
Texas Evan
11h

They've poisoned three generations. Knowingly. Intentionally. For money. If you poisoned someone and they died, what would that be called? And if you took money to poison them? What would be the punishment?

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