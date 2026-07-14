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Chris Arp's avatar
Chris Arp
5h

Why federally funded? Our tax dollars getting pissed away again. How about the pharmaceutical companies and the medical industrial complex fund it?

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12 replies
Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
4h

Just please pull these shots already!

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