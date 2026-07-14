Late last week, Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proposed rule changes to the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), a federally-funded program designed to compensate Americans who have suffered adverse reactions to Covid vaccines or other Covid virus countermeasures.

The secretary is also proposing a new list of injuries from Covid vaccines.

The timetable for changes to the rule governing the list is November 2026, with the comment period extending until January 2027. CICP has been around since 2010, when it was started to deal with H1N1 vaccine injuries. It’s been flying under the radar.

Why? Because medical professionals rarely inform patients about it – and Big Pharma’s long arm, strengthened by the ubiquitous advertising it places in legacy media, cunningly forbids such media from covering vaccine injury stories.

That’s no small oversight. Since its inception, also in 2010, the Human Resources Service Administration (HRSA) has, to date, reported 14,755 claims filed with the CICP. Only 92 have been compensated, a rate under 1-percent. The program is not functional and does not serve the public.

Kennedy is right to demand change and he’s following protocol to do just that.

The new Rule, posted by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, under the Management and Budget Office, states, “The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) authorized the Secretary of HHS to establish the CICP to provide benefits to certain persons who sustain serious physical injury or death as a direct result of the administration or use of covered countermeasures identified by the Secretary in declarations issued under the PREP Act. In addition, the Secretary may provide death benefits to certain survivors of individuals who died as a direct result of covered injuries or their health complications.”

Put simply, anyone who was given or used a covered countermeasure (primarily the Covid vaccine) and can show that they sustained an injury listed on a Countermeasures Injury Table within the time interval set forth on that Table, is eligible for compensation.

source: HRSA website

The table will detail injuries that are based on compelling, reliable, valid, medical, and scientific evidence. Such injuries will be presumed to be caused by covered Covid-19 countermeasures.

The new rule is a reasonable plan. The Countermeasures Injury Table will work similarly to how the original Vaccine Injury Table worked when the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act established its compensation program in the late 1980s – the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP).

Big Pharma lobbied for the creation of the NVICP, claiming that lawsuits over vaccine injuries were driving them out of the vaccine production business.

In 1986, Congress pushed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act onto President Reagan’s desk and he reluctantly signed it. The Act granted pharmaceutical companies freedom from civil liability and ultimately led to massive increases in the number of vaccines the CDC came to recommend children take.

Big Pharma enjoys the same kind of protection for Covid vaccine injuries as they did forty years ago, so one would think that they would endorse the new model being put forward by Secretary Kennedy.

Not a chance they will.

Big Pharma still wants freedom from liability and more vaccine mandates. And they also want to make sure that the public knows as little as possible about vaccine injuries.

Even though Big Pharma and their aligned medical establishment partners won’t pay a penny to the injured, too many compensated vaccine injured people are bad for business.

Richard Hughes IV, a lead attorney representing the pharma-funded American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) lawsuit that challenges Kennedy’s changes to the pediatric vaccine schedule, said as much when he claimed that too many compensated Covid vaccine victims could result in vaccine hesitancy.

Attorney Richard Hughes IV

Hughes, quoted in The Hill, expressed concern over HHS listing overly broad conditions on an expanded table of Covid vaccine injuries. “In plain terms, timing alone is not enough,” he said. “Suspicion is not enough. Political pressure is not enough. The statute requires strong medical and scientific evidence of direct causation.”

The truth is: pharmaceutical allies including former director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), Dr. Peter Marks, hid vaccine injury data from Secretary Kennedy.

If Kennedy succeeds in expanding the list of Covid vaccine injuries in his rule change bid, the American public will be the winners: We will finally learn the truth about the number and severity of Covid vaccine injuries.

“With the COVID-19 injections, we didn’t need sophisticated algorithms,” Senator Ron Johnson recently said. “The sheer volume of adverse event reports overwhelming VAERS was enough to trigger my oversight efforts. We faced impenetrable stonewalling until Secretary Kennedy’s commitment to radical transparency provided my Subcommittee with 11 million pages of documents.”

It is those 11 million pages of vaccine injury documents that attorney Hughes, the AAP, and Big Pharma don’t want you to see. That’s all the more reason why, alongside Johnson and Kennedy, we must continue fighting for the truth.

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