The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
Jul 14

Just please pull these shots already!

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Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
Jul 14

Why is there a large ad for Relivia near the top of this article? Pushing GLP-1 drugs now?

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