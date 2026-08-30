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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
4h

It would take 20 minutes to suggest how to provide nutritious food for school children.

Spending 33 mil is a ridiculous waste of funds. Pathetic

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Sara A's avatar
Sara A
4h

Seriously? The old teach a man to fish doesn’t apply here? Healthy eating isn’t rocket science. Kids will only truly learn in a holistic model. Stop making their lunches and teach them how to prepare food without a microwave! Teach them how to shop for nutritious foods. Our education model has become so dumbed down that we treat basic survival skills like it’s in need of a $33M revamp. Homeschooling is more appealing every day.

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