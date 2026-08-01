The MAHA Report

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Mary C's avatar
Mary C
2h

Absolutely fantastic, I can't wait to watch!. Secretary Kennedy is the best of the Kennedys and such an inspiration to me and my family. This kind of lifestyle change is what has turned my husband's health completely around, from a laundry list of chronic conditions to none, while getting rid of the need for one medication after another. This is the way!!

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Karen Schultz's avatar
Karen Schultz
3hEdited

I completely upended just about everything involving food at my home, after enrolling in Dr. Daniel Pompa’s chemical and heavy metals detox program. Almost simultaneously, the MAHA movies became available and detailed how the multiple toxic exposures are repeated almost daily.

I believe this YouTube program will give me helpful recipes, tips and ideas. More importantly, I hope it introduces people to the newly inverted food pyramid and explains why it has changed so drastically.

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