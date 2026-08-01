By Brie Cox

A MAHA-inspired cooking show is coming to America’s households.

Launched July 30 on YouTube, “The Real Food Show” features celebrity chefs and key figures at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) – particularly Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who appears in the show’s trailer and its first episode.

The show is being produced by HHS. Episodes will be filmed at unique locations across the country and released weekly.

“Thanks to President Trump we’ve flipped the food pyramid and put real food back where it belongs – at the center of the American plate,” Kennedy says at the start of the trailer. He ends with, “America, it’s time to eat real food. Let’s get cooking.”

The series is designed to advance the Make America Healthy Again movement’s agenda. Simple meals will highlight core policies and principles of the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs), with a special focus on affordability and building a cooking community.

The premiere marks a milestone in the broader MAHA strategy: promoting healthier food choices, strengthening nutrition education, and encouraging policies that put real food front and center in HHS’s national health campaign to change how Americans think of food and what they eat.

Each episode of the show will have an HHS theme. Goals like smart grocery shopping, healthy and filling breakfasts, meals kids can help make, and protein on a budget, offer tutorials on how to change American eating practices that for years have contributed to a public health epidemic.

The show features more than ten renowned chefs teaching viewers how to take back their health with basic, approachable cooking skills and healthy, chef-curated recipes that cost $5 or less per serving. Kennedy and colleagues will participate in interactive demonstrations and guide Americans on a culinary journey that highlights nutrient-dense, whole-food recipes and the best available nutrition science.

The inaugural episode features Chef Andrew Gruel teaching Secretary Kennedy how to prepare wild salmon cakes paired with a white bean, apple, and arugula salad, demonstrating how great food starts with real ingredients.

With an eye toward strengthening families, cooking at home is a priority throughout the series.

MAHA-aligned ingredients and principles ensure that recipes include:

High-quality animal protein such as meat, eggs, poultry, seafood, and eggs

Full-fat dairy like butter, whole milk, cheese, and plain yogurt

Fruits and vegetables

Healthy Fats such as extra virgin olive oil, butter, ghee, and avocados

Whole grains and legumes

Nuts, seeds, and naturally fermented foods

Total cost per serving: $5 or less

On location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with RFK Jr. (June 30, 2026).

The show will not use ultra-processed ingredients, packaged foods, preservatives, refined seed oils, artificial colorings, added sugar, artificial sweeteners, and costly or unusual cookware.

The new DGA priorities gave the country guidance on what to eat. “The Real Food Show” shows Americans how to use those recommendations and build confidence in the kitchen – encouraging families to pivot from convenience to nutrition.

Brie Cox is a social impact management consultant specializing in policy, strategy, and innovation for agriculture, rural healthcare, and affiliated government sectors.