The MAHA Report

John Day MD
John Day MD
10h

"Generally Recognized As Safe" is a smokescreen for subtle poisons, to which some people are more sensitive than others.

I generally eat whatever my garden has produced, and other simple foods as necessary, but few in our modern world can do this.

Me
10h

I've locally source 95% of my food in addition to what I grow & raise myself. Collectively, we have shed enough weight to create another human. We take almost no pharmaceuticals, we have eleminated exhaustion & brain fog. Mood is majorly improved & I've really stepped up the *from scratch* cooking. The food tastes so much better & it's really very fun to boot.

We started this a bit before the election & really didn't have any of that in mind when we did. We just knew we needed a wholesale change and went on ahead & did it.

