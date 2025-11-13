The MAHA Report

4h

There is no mystery Daszak was the bag man for Fauci and the CIA to keep doing what OBAMA outlawed when he banned GOF research. He needs to be charged with crimes against humanity along with Fauci and Baric the three will give up who else was involved try them in an international venue so the fake autopen pardon on Fauci doesn’t matter. The millions who died because of them cry out for justice will we stand up for them????

Michelle's avatar
Michelle
3h

Isn´t it great to be able to live in a "democracy" where you have such a say on what important causes the taxpayer money can be repeatedly wasted on? "Looking smug and sounding arrogant", well, that´s what these people do since they know that nothing is going to happen to them. "“Every time we look into a particular individual, even people in the United States, it seems they have links to the intelligence community.” No kidding. "Today, Daszak and EcoHealth have been reined in. They stand barred from receiving federal grant money" Oh, don´t you worry - they ´ll launch the next great-sounding "non-profit" and the grants will just keep on flowing in......BTW, whatever happened to DOGE and auditing in general?

