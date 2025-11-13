By Louis Conte, Medical Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

In the spring of 2024, Dr. Peter Daszak, the former CEO of the EcoHealth Alliance, testified before the bipartisan House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. Looking smug and sounding arrogant, Daszak flatly denied that his organization ever funded gain-of-function research, despite New York Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis reading aloud an email Daszak sent to the NIH in which he expressed enthusiasm that a ban against gain-of-function had been lifted.

Under the spotlight, Daszak, a British-educated zoologist, also stated that he believed the biosecurity levels at the Wuhan Lab in China “were very good” – to which Malliotakis responded, with pointed irony, “I think that could be disputed at this point.” She of course was referring to the global hysteria and millions of deaths the pandemic caused.

So what was Daszak’s real connection to Wuhan — and what is he up to now?

As reported in the Federalist, before the outbreak Daszak gave at least $500,000 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV); this came from his stash of federal funding that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) had awarded Daszak.

Daszak has a history of profiting from the pandemic – before, during, and especially after. According to White Coat Waste Project, EcoHealth “has raked in nearly $60 million in new taxpayer funding since the pandemic.”

Such trace evidence, suggesting foul play, begs more questions. Before Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance came on the scene, the Chinese were already into virus research for hundreds of millions of dollars. Why would the Wuhan Lab need $500,000 more, in U.S. tax dollars? Was Daszak’s organization a ‘go-between’ between the U.S government and China? What was Daszak’s relationship with the Chinese really about and was there more to EchoHealth than meets the eye?

During a long congressional hearing, Daszak showed himself to be shrewd and evasive. He minimized his role in a letter published in The Lancet that referred to the lab-leak hypothesis as a “conspiracy theor[y]” — a letter he co-signed, with 26 other scientists, all of whom apparently “condemned conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin.”

Daszak was quietly building an alibi against any claim that he played a central role in whatever occurred in Wuhan. Who, if not someone trying to get away with something, would sign such a letter but never disclose his ongoing business with the WIV?

But there’s more to this guy that turns his actions into a tantalizing mystery. In an exchange with James Comer, Chair of the House Select Committee investigating him, Daszak denied having a “standing relationship” with the CIA or any other intelligence agency. He also denied a relationship with intelligence officials beyond answering questions on “emerging biological threats.”

During the hearing, Daszak, without evidence, continued to insist that the pandemic was a “natural occurrence of spillover” from an animal to a human being. He again shot down the possibility of a lab-leak as nothing more than a conspiracy theory.

In the closing days of the Biden administration, the Department of Health and Human Services formally debared Daszak and his EcoHealth Alliance from receiving future federal grants (for five years), for failing to properly oversee gain-of-function research in January. What more did the government have on him? Was EccoHealth Alliance a front? What was Daszak hiding?

The Committee referred Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for a possible criminal investigation. Today, the status of that DOJ inquiry remains a mystery and Daszak has quietly launched another, seemingly innocuous environmental non-profit called Nature.Health.Global.

One man who is hell-bent on getting to the bottom of the mysteries surrounding Daszak and the origins of Covid-19 is Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). He recently spoke about his commitment to these investigations during a Nov. 5 MAHA Media hub webinar. Senator Paul, Chair of the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, said he wants to know, definitively, whether the virus escaped from WIV, and if that happened while scientists were conducting gain-of-function experiments to create vaccines.

Keeping his cards close to the vest, Senator Paul told MAHA Media Hub listeners that HHS Secretary Kennedy is helping him access documents related to Covid that had all but disappeared. Tantalizingly, Paul spoke of documents released by the State Department that confirm that the three people developing a vaccine at the Wuhan Lab all got sick in November of 2019. And, he says, three months after the Covid vaccine was put into use in China, its inventor, a general in the People’s Liberation Army, died — cause of death unknown.

Drawing on his book, Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up, Paul noted, “Every time we look into a particular individual, even people in the United States, it seems they have links to the intelligence community.” Paul continued, “You can say that’s a coincidence, that they’re coronavirus scientists but it seems everyone that we run across seems to have some linkage to our intel agencies…So there is a question, about whether our intel agencies knew more than they let on.”

Senator Paul believes that U.S. intelligence agencies helped suppress the lab-leak theory in 2020 and 2021. Was Daszak a key player in that intelligence agency effort?

Senator Paul has uncovered evidence of CIA links to virology research involving gain-of-function dating back at least to 2015. Long-time health freedom activist and investigator, Sayer Ji, reported that Paul sent a letter to Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, seeking to re-open COVID-19 intelligence files.

Paul’s letter notes connections between the CIA, Daszak and others, including Dr. Ralph Baric, a noted virologist who was conducting gain-of-function experiments in 2015 and collaborating with virologists at WIV.

Senator Paul’s thinking aligns with House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic findings. Congressman Brad Wenstrup alleged that Dr. Anthony Fauci, former head of the National Institute for Allergic and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), visited CIA Headquarters to “influence” its COVID-19 origins investigation. This revelation reportedly came from a whistleblower who alleged that the CIA skewed its covid origins review by offering six analysts’ significant financial incentives to conclude that the result of its investigation was “inconclusive.”

We now know that Fauci “prompted” the drafting of the infamous “Proximal Origin” paper used to attempt to “disprove” the Wuhan Lab-leak theory.

Was the U.S. intelligence community conspiring with Fauci, Daszak, and others to deny the truth about the origins of Covid?

Despite his adamant denials, Daszak has acknowledged an ongoing business relationship with the CIA and other federal intelligence agencies. He reportedly admitted to Dr. Andrew Huff, author of The Truth about Wuhan, that he in fact did work with the CIA. According to Huff, Daszak made these statements when Huff was an administrator at Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance.

Moreover, in American Thinker, Huff alleges that Daszak ran a venture capital project for the CIA called InQTel, which, according to its website, did the following:

“IQT’s unique approach pairing high-tech problem solvers with government challenges has produced impactful solutions for the CIA; NGA; FBI; DIA; NSA; NRO; DHS (including CBP and other DHS components); U.S. Cyber Command; the Office of Strategic Capital; the U.K. and Australian national intelligence communities; U.S. Central Command; and U.S. Space Force. We recently welcomed the U.S. Army, U.S. Space Command, and the Office of Strategic Intelligence & Analysis as new partners and look forward to supporting their missions as well.”

Which further begs the question: Why is Dr. Daszak, a man from England known first as a zoologist, doing business with an alphabet soup of U.S. intelligence agencies?

A lot of data points link Daszak to such agencies, specifically to the CIA. What role did he play for them? Why did they need him? How, if at all, were these spooks trying to put the genie back in the bottle while millions of people were dying?

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary told NewsNation’s Connell McShane in July that “the NIH had just funded a lab that brewed up a virus that killed 20 million people worldwide.” An article published in The Hill criticized Makary’s statement as a conspiracy theory, quoting a un-named CIA source saying the agency has “low confidence” in the lab-leak theory and that the virus more likely originated from “natural” origins.

This CIA spokesperson’s language is similar to the words Daszak’s used in front of Congress. Use of repetitious language is well-known public relations speak.

It should be obvious by now that I believe Daszak is a pivotal figure in the Covid pandemic mystery – or, as I increasingly believe, the cover-up.

In 2021, Daszak was the sole U.S.-based scientist assigned to the team that ‘investigated’ the Wuhan Lab on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO). Surprise, surprise: Daszak and the WHO team reported that they found nothing. Was Daszak inserted into the WHO team to keep his own involvement – and the CIA’s – under wraps?

As his career took off, Daszak presented himself as the ‘Indiana Jones’ of virus hunters, heroically venturing into the jungles of Asia to prevent the next horrible viral pandemic from leaping out of the bat guano in remote caves to devastate humanity. But as Emily Kopp and Karolina Corin reported in U.S. Right to Know, that Intrepid ‘virus hunter’ Daszak actually had an appetite for luxury travel.

Furthermore, this fellow with the slick English accent has emerged as an arch opponent to Secretary Kennedy, who happens to have eloquently documented, in his book The Wuhan Cover-Up, how deep-state intelligence agencies were involved in bioweapons research.

My MAHA colleague, Sayer Ji, has reported that Daszak is now on the board of an organization ironically called the Science Accountability Institute, that actively opposes Secretary Kennedy’s reforms. Moreover, my MAHA Report colleague, Adam Garrie, has reported on Daszak’s leadership in the Big Pharma-funded effort to remove Kennedy from office.

Is Daszak’s war on Kennedy, via Pharma front organizations, really an effort to prevent Secretary Kennedy and Senator Rand Paul from exposing the U.S. intelligence community’s coordination with the Chinese Communist Party and their infamous Wuhan Lab?

Today, Daszak and EcoHealth have been reined in. They stand barred from receiving federal grant money — and Daszak is under the cloud of that potential DOJ investigation, even though that cloud apparently enables him to launch a glossy new non-profit.

Why isn’t Daszak underground and lawyered up?

One question about wily Daszak prompts the next and the next. Did millions of people die because some half-assed CIA black-op went awry?

Finally, is the CIA – through Daszak’s ‘Science Accountability Institute’ – again attempting to derail another Kennedy in government, part of whose ambition is to expose deep state secrets and shine light on the truth for the American people?